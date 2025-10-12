Anthony Macri Overcomes Injury, Tames Lincoln to Score Another Victory for the PA Posse

By Alex Nieten

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (October 11, 2025) – Anthony Macri didn’t even know he’d be able to race this weekend until Thursday night.

A back injury sustained three weeks ago had sidelined him. The Dillsburg, PA native was forced to watch his home state’s crown jewel, the J&S Classics National Open, last week. The itch to get back behind the wheel grew and grew. Finally, medical clearance came Thursday evening, and he climbed aboard the Macri Motorsports No. 39M.

The result? A trip to World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Victory Lane. Macri got reacquainted with the seat on Friday at New Egypt Speedway before a flat tire derailed his night. Then Saturday shifted the scene to home territory for the Pennsylvania Posse star, Abbottstown, PA’s Lincoln Speedway.

Macri advanced from fourth to second in the Toyota Dash to line himself up on the front row for the 35-lap finale. Polesitter David Gravel crossed over a Macri slider and led the first lap, but a yellow on the second circuit gave Macri another shot. This time, Macri opted to rip the fence in Turns 1 and 2, and it paid off as he rocketed around Gravel to take the top spot.

The early laps unfolded, and Carson Macedo quickly asserted himself as a contender as he moved by Gravel for second and closed on Macri. But the engine expired on the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41, ending his night. That elevated Chase Dietz into second, and the York, PA native took a couple peeks under the No. 39M but didn’t have enough. Macri pulled ahead in traffic on his way to Victory Lane.

It was a special night for the 26-year-old. Not only did he get a win so quicky after his injury, he also was victorious on the night Lincoln was celebrating the life of Bobby Allen, who passed away on Sunday, and had a major impact on Pennsylvania, a member of Macri’s team, and the sport as a whole.

“I’m not 100-percent physically,” Macri admitted. “I was getting winded. I could tell I was out of the seat for three weeks. I just kind of had to concentrate on my breathing and pace myself. Going into this weekend, I was honestly just hoping for a top five.

“What better car than a PA car to win the Bobby Allen race. I wanted it for the hometown people. Jacob (Allen) and Logan (Schuchart), our hearts go out to them. I wanted to win it for Joe Mooney (his crew chief) bad too. They (Shark Racing, Allen’s team) had a big part in him getting into Sprint Car racing. He started his career there, and Joe wouldn’t be where he is today without them.”

Macri’s win was his 15th overall Sprint Car checkered flag in 2025 and fourth with The Greatest Show on Dirt. He also secured bragging rights for the Posse as the locals topped four of the six battles against the World of Outlaws in 2025, and Macri was responsible for three of them. His one triumph outside of Pennsylvania against the country’s best Sprint Car drivers was at Eldora Speedway’s Kings Royal in July.

The Posse also owned the second step of the podium as it went to Chase Dietz in the Stehman Motorsports No. 23D. He was also the runner-up at Lincoln in May when the World of Outlaws came to town. Add those two results to his win last Friday at Williams Grove Speedway, and he wound up with a trio of top threes in 2025 against the nation’s top talent.

“We were doing such a good job on those restarts,” Dietz said. “I just needed to get close enough. I just kind of drove up to the side of him, and really at that point it’s just a matter of him making a mistake. But he’s been in that position too often, and he didn’t make any mistakes there.”

Third belonged to Michael “Buddy” Kofoid aboard the Roth Motorsports No. 83 as the Penngrove, CA native was the only World of Outlaws representation on the podium. The big story for the 23-year-old was David Gravel’s troubles. The defending champion slowed with issues under the hood after 12 laps and was unable to get out of the Federated Car Care Work Zone. That combined with Kofoid’s finish allowed him to cut Gravel’s advantage atop the standings from 148 markers to 106. Championship hope stayed alive for Kofoid with eight races to go.

“I felt good,” Kofoid said. “It’s funny because I started fourth, got to third, kind of raced for second, and then back to fourth back to third back to fourth. I was kind of back and forth. I felt good. I just needed longer runs. I felt like I couldn’t really get going on the short runs and just struggled a little bit. The car would like come back to life as the runs went on.”

Sheldon Haudenschild and Troy Wagaman Jr. completed the top five.

Tyler Ross went from 26th to 13th to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Anthony Macri claimed his second Simpson Quick Time of 2025 and the eighth of his career in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Anthony Macri (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Buddy Kofoid (Real American Beer Heat Two), David Gravel (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Carson Macedo (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Chad Trout.

David Gravel topped the Toyota Dash.

Cole Macedo won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to David Gravel

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars take on three tracks in three different states in three days with visits to Putnamville, IN's Lincoln Park Speedway (Oct. 17), La Salle, IL's LaSalle Speedway (Oct. 18), and Sun Prairie, WI's Angell Park Speedway (Oct. 19).

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]; 2. 23D-Chase Dietz[5]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[12]; 5. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[10]; 6. 8-Brock Zearfoss[8]; 7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[14]; 8. 75-Cameron Smith[19]; 9. 17B-Bill Balog[15]; 10. 1X-Chad Trout[3]; 11. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[16]; 12. 51-Freddie Rahmer[17]; 13. 5-Tyler Ross[26]; 14. 18-Cory Eliason[18]; 15. 41R-Logan Rumsey[22]; 16. 15S-Kerry Madsen[25]; 17. 6-Zach Hampton[9]; 18. 17N-Dylan Norris[27]; 19. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[11]; 20. 23-Garet Williamson[24]; 21. 2C-Cole Macedo[21]; 22. 99M-Kyle Moody[20]; 23. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 24. 48-Danny Dietrich[13]; 25. 5E-Aaron Bollinger[23]; 26. 2-David Gravel[1]; 27. 12-Lance Dewease[7]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 2. 41R-Logan Rumsey[2]; 3. 5E-Aaron Bollinger[3]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[5]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom[4]; 6. 17N-Dylan Norris[6]; 7. 15-Donny Schatz[9]; 8. 15S-Kerry Madsen[11]; 9. 39-JJ Loss[10]; 10. X-Matt Campbell[8]; 11. 99-Skylar Gee[13]; 12. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[12]; 13. 11-TJ Stutts[7]; 14. 1W-Devon Borden[14]

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 99-Skylar Gee[1]; 2. 1W-Devon Borden[3]; 3. 2M-Gerard McIntyre Jr[4]; 4. 91-Preston Lattomus[5]; 5. 23A-Chris Arnold[8]; 6. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[10]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[7]; 8. 6R-Bill Rose[11]; 9. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[14]; 10. 39T-Olivia Thayer[12]; 11. 55S-Dallas Schott[2]; 12. 88-Brandon Rahmer[6]; 13. 5-Tyler Ross[9]; 14. 55M-Domenic Melair[13]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[2]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]; 3. 1X-Chad Trout[1]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]; 5. 23D-Chase Dietz[8]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 7. 12-Lance Dewease[3]; 8. 8-Brock Zearfoss[7]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]; 2. 12-Lance Dewease[2]; 3. 6-Zach Hampton[4]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer[7]; 6. 5E-Aaron Bollinger[9]; 7. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz[10]; 9. 99-Skylar Gee[8]; 10. 91-Preston Lattomus[11]; 11. 5-Tyler Ross[6]; 12. 55M-Domenic Melair[12]

Real American Beer Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 23D-Chase Dietz[2]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog[4]; 5. 75-Cameron Smith[6]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson[7]; 7. 11-TJ Stutts[10]; 8. 15S-Kerry Madsen[5]; 9. 1W-Devon Borden[8]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell[9]; 11. 6R-Bill Rose[11]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 1X-Chad Trout[2]; 3. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[3]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]; 5. 18-Cory Eliason[11]; 6. 7S-Chris Windom[7]; 7. 41R-Logan Rumsey[4]; 8. 39-JJ Loss[5]; 9. 55S-Dallas Schott[8]; 10. 88-Brandon Rahmer[10]; 11. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[9]; 12. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[12]

The Greatest Show on Dirt Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 8-Brock Zearfoss[2]; 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 4. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 5. 99M-Kyle Moody[8]; 6. 17N-Dylan Norris[4]; 7. X-Matt Campbell[6]; 8. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[9]; 9. 2M-Gerard McIntyre Jr[7]; 10. 23A-Chris Arnold[10]; 11. 39T-Olivia Thayer[11]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group A (2 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:13.073[2]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:13.147[18]; 3. 12-Lance Dewease, 00:13.195[9]; 4. 23D-Chase Dietz, 00:13.198[10]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:13.202[5]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:13.242[11]; 7. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:13.243[7]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:13.281[6]; 9. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:13.316[17]; 10. 15S-Kerry Madsen, 00:13.345[12]; 11. 5-Tyler Ross, 00:13.452[22]; 12. 75-Cameron Smith, 00:13.460[21]; 13. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 00:13.467[23]; 14. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:13.483[4]; 15. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:13.503[19]; 16. 1W-Devon Borden, 00:13.534[13]; 17. 5E-Aaron Bollinger, 00:13.570[14]; 18. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.631[15]; 19. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:13.687[3]; 20. 11-TJ Stutts, 00:13.700[20]; 21. 91-Preston Lattomus, 00:13.743[16]; 22. 6R-Bill Rose, 00:13.815[8]; 23. 55M-Domenic Melair, 00:13.889[1]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group B (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 00:13.111[23]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:13.290[4]; 3. 1X-Chad Trout, 00:13.417[11]; 4. 8-Brock Zearfoss, 00:13.453[2]; 5. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 00:13.491[17]; 6. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 00:13.534[16]; 7. 41R-Logan Rumsey, 00:13.541[1]; 8. 17N-Dylan Norris, 00:13.566[21]; 9. 39-JJ Loss, 00:13.614[13]; 10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:13.623[12]; 11. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:13.638[9]; 12. X-Matt Campbell, 00:13.651[6]; 13. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:13.673[7]; 14. 2M-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 00:13.683[22]; 15. 55S-Dallas Schott, 00:13.706[5]; 16. 99M-Kyle Moody, 00:13.751[20]; 17. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:13.756[14]; 18. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 00:13.788[15]; 19. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 00:13.835[18]; 20. 23A-Chris Arnold, 00:13.843[8]; 21. 18-Cory Eliason, 00:13.932[19]; 22. 39T-Olivia Thayer, 00:15.079[10]; 23. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:15.643[3]