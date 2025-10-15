Three-State Tripleheader Takes World of Outlaws to Lincoln Park, LaSalle, Angell Park

By Alex Nieten

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (October 14, 2025) – Three states. Three racetracks. Three nights. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is set for a busy weekend.

The tripleheader kicks off with The Greatest Show on Dirt’s highly anticipated return to Putnamville, IN’s Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway on Friday, Oct. 17. The “Hoosier State” bullring has welcomed the World of Outlaws twice before, most recently in 2016.

The tour then travels from Lincoln Park to the “Land of Lincoln” as the recently reopened LaSalle Speedway (La Salle, IL) is the destination on Saturday, Oct. 18. The last World of Outlaws visit to LaSalle was a dozen years ago.

The weekend wraps up with a Sunday, Oct. 19, stop at Sun Prairie, WI’s Angell Park Speedway. The country’s best Sprint Car drivers have made only one previous visit to the historic “Badger State” track in 2016.

It’s time to load up the camper and hit the highway for a three-state road trip with the World of Outlaws as the 2025 season nears its end.

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE: He still has plenty of work to do with only eight races to go this year, but the door opened slightly more on Michael “Buddy” Kofoid’s championship chances over the weekend.

The Penngrove, CA native continued his recent stretch of consistency, posting finishes of fourth at New Egypt Speedway and third at Lincoln Speedway. Kofoid and the Roth Motorsports team have finished sixth or better in the last 16 races and been on the podium 10 times in that stretch. That combined with a David Gravel DNF on Saturday allowed Kofoid to cut Gravel’s advantage from 146 markers to 106. That’s the closest the gap has been between the top two since early May.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Kofoid has several laps around Lincoln Park and has won there in both a Sprint Car and Midget. Saturday will mark his LaSalle debut. He’s been to Angell Park once before, finishing ninth with the United States Auto Club (USAC) National Midgets in 2021.

NON-WING NOTES: A pair of World of Outlaws rookies hope their extensive wingless experience comes in handy Friday at Lincoln Park. Both Chris Windom and Hunter Schuerenberg have plenty of laps around the bullring.

Windom topped a local Putnamville Sprint Car race in 2017. The Canton, IL native also won a USAC National Midget event there in 2020. On the wing side, Windom made a stop at Lincoln Park with the Interstate Racing Association (IRA) last year and landed on the podium. He’ll return Friday aboard the Sides Motorsports/NOS Energy Drink No. 7S.

Schuerenberg won without wings at Lincoln Park 11 years ago with the Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS). “Hunter-Percent” competed in the most recent World of Outlaws visit in 2016. The Sikeston, MO driver will see what he can do Friday with the Vermeer Motorsports team.

NEW WINNER: Illinois fans are promised a new LaSalle World of Outlaws winner Saturday as none of the nine former victors plan to be on the entry list. Only a handful of the current roster of World of Outlaws competitors even have laps at LaSalle.

Bill Balog is the most experienced at the Illinois oval. He’s won there five times in nine tries with IRA. Saturday gives him a shot to add one with the World of Outlaws. He was fifth with The Greatest Show on Dirt at LaSalle in 2013.

Donny Schatz has made seven LaSalle appearances. He struggled at first with no result better than 15th in his first four but turned things around with finishes of fourth, fourth, and second in the three since.

Kerry Madsen was runner-up with the World of Outlaws Gumout Series back in 2001. He’s been there three times since with the World of Outlaws and will add another trip with Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing this weekend.

David Gravel came home eighth, driving for Bill Rose at LaSalle in 2013. He’s looking to rebound this weekend after troubles at Lincoln dealt him his worst finish of 2025.

Carson Macedo grabbed a LaSalle top five in 2017 with IRA aboard Joe Gaerte’s No. 3G.

ONE LAST HOME GAME: Sunday’s Angell Park tilt represents an uncharacteristically late-season visit to Wisconsin for the World of Outlaws, but Bill Balog isn’t complaining.

It’s a chance for him to race in front of his avid northern fans one last time this season. Balog moved from Alaska to the “Badger State” and built a massive following as he assembled a résumé that includes 10 IRA titles. He’s won three times this year with the World of Outlaws, but he wants one at home.

The “North Pole Nightmare” is no stranger to Angell Park’s Victory Lane. He’s claimed nine IRA Features there, including one co-sanctioned by the All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC). The versatile wheelman also owns six Badger Midget wins at the Sun Prairie track.

SHINING IN SUN PRAIRIE: Balog isn’t the only driver heading to Angell Park on Sunday who’s a former winner.

The lone World of Outlaws visit to Angell Park in 2016 resulted in a Donny Schatz victory. Time is running out for Schatz to tie one of the sport’s most impressive records. He’s won at least one World of Outlaws race in 27 consecutive campaigns. That dates to his sophomore season in 1998. The 10-time Series champion sits winless with only eight opportunities left to make it 28 in a row and equal Steve Kinser’s mark (1978-2005).

Sheldon Haudenschild is one for one at Angell Park. He climbed aboard Chris Hartnell’s No. 48H and beat the IRA in 2014. Eleven years later, he’ll return with the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink team.

Series rookie Hunter Schuerenberg has four nights of Angell Park experience under his belt, which includes a 2022 ASCoC win. The Vermeer Motorsports pilot is still in search of his first career World of Outlaws checkered flag.

It wasn’t in a Sprint Car, but Carson Macedo scored at Angell Park in 2016. He drove a Keith Kunz Motorsports Midget to victory with POWRi. He’ll aim to add one aboard the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 Sprint Car Sunday.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, Oct. 17 at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, IN

Saturday, Oct. 18 at LaSalle Speedway in La Salle, IL

Sunday, Oct. 19 at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (66/74 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (8622 PTS)

2. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-106 PTS)

3. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-284 PTS)

4. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-346 PTS)

5. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-534 PTS)

6. Donny Schatz – Sides Motorsports No. 15 (-828 PTS)

7. Bill Balog – B2 Motorsports No. 17B (-898 PTS)

8. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-1124 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-1228 PTS)

10. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-1280 PTS)