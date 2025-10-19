BRODY ROA RETURNS TO PERRIS VICTORY CIRCLE

By Lance Jennings

PERRIS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18, 2025… Inheriting the lead after a tangle knocked Ricky Lewis out of contention, Brody Roa of Garden Grove, California shook free from all challengers for six laps to earn his first victory of the year at Perris Auto Speedway. Using an older “Dash 12” Chevy engine, Roa took the BR Performance #91R DRC to the twenty-second Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car win of his career. Point leader R.J. Johnson, hard charger A.J. Bender, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, and David Gasper followed the 2023 Champion to the checkered flags. For his efforts, Brody also claimed an extra $500 bonus from series title sponsor, Avanti Windows & Doors.

Laveen, Arizona’s R.J. Johnson started the evening by posting his sixth Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award of the campaign. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #33P Sherman, the defending champion recorded a time of 16.671 seconds over “Bullet” Blake Bower, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Connor Speir, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, and the rest of the 24-car roster.

Oxnard, California’s Ricky Lewis streaked to the 10-lap In Honor of Wiley Miler Sr. & Wiley Miller II / Sexton Fire Protection First Heat Race triumph aboard his #41 DRC. A.J. Bender of San Diego, California topped the Silbermann Solar / Factory Wraps Second Heat Race in the family owned #21 DRC. Piloting the Kittle Motorsports / Gasper Racing #18 DRC, David Gasper of Goleta, California won the WC Friend Company Access Systems / In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Third Heat Race. For Lewis, it was his fourth heat race win while the fifth for Bender, and the second for Gasper.

Starting fourteenth, A.J. Bender earned his second In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors of the season. Racing the Kim & Richard Bender #21 DRC backed by Rolls Scaffolding, A.J. placed third at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds after starting fourteenth.

Next Friday (October 24) and Saturday (October 25), the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will battle the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Car Series at Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande, Arizona for the “58th Western World Championships.” For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: October 18, 2025 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS QUALIFICATIONS: 1. R.J. Johnson, 33P, Petty-16.671; 2. Blake Bower, 17X, Dunkel-16.757; 3. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.781; 4. Connor Speir, 57, Speir-16.860; 5. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.917; 6. Tye Mihocko, 5, Mihocko-16.925; 7. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.964; 8. Harley Burns, 14, Hendricks-16.988; 9. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-17.025; 10. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-17.029; 11. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-17.060; 12. David Gasper, 18, Kittle/Gasper-17.099; 13. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-17.113; 14. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.153; 15. Dayton Shelton, 4D, Shelton-17.155; 16. Matt Westfall, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-17.191; 17. Logan Williams, 37, Mitchell-17.208; 18. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-17.451; 19. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.648; 20. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-17.684; 21. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-17.729; 22. Brent Owens, 71, Owens-17.816; 23. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-18.263; 24. Gary Marshall Jr., 23, Bellegante-18.541.

IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Ricky Lewis, 2. Cody Williams, 3. Austin Williams, 4. R.J. Johnson, 5. Verne Sweeney, 6. Matt Westfall, 7. Connor Speir, 8. Brent Owens. 2:58.66.

SILBERMANN SOLAR / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. A.J. Bender, 2. Logan Williams, 3. Tommy Malcolm, 4. Brody Roa, 5. Blake Bower, 6. Harley Burns, 7. Brecken Guerrero, 8. Elexa Herrera. 2:58.16.

WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. David Gasper, 2. Tye Mihocko, 3. Charles Davis Jr., 4. Kyle Edwards, 5. Jeff Dyer, 6. Gary Marshall Jr., 7. Connor Lundy. 3:01.66.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Brody Roa (3), 2. R.J. Johnson (6), 3. A.J. Bender (14), 4. Tye Mihocko (2), 5. David Gasper (12), 6. Blake Bower (5), 7. Austin Williams (10), 8. Matt Westfall (15), 9. Connor Speir (7), 10. Tommy Malcolm (11), 11. Kyle Edwards (17), 12. Harley Burns (8), 13. Charles Davis Jr. (4), 14. Verne Sweeney (18), 15. Connor Lundy (9), 16. Brecken Guerrero (19), 17. Brent Owens (21), 18. Gary Marshall Jr. (23), 19. Ricky Lewis (1), 20. Logan Williams (16), 21. Jeff Dyer (20), 22. Cody Williams (13), 23. Elexa Herrera (22). NT.

**Dayton Shelton flipped during qualifications. Ricky Lewis flipped during lap 24 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Brody Roa, Laps 2-24 Ricky Lewis, Laps 25-30 Brody Roa.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: A.J. Bender (14 to 3)

NEW AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACES: October 24&25 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona – “58th Western World Championships” – Co-sanctioned with AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Car Series