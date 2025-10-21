SOS to Allow Spec LS-3 Engine for 2026

(October 21, 2025) – The Southern Ontario Sprints announced a rule change on Tuesday they would allow a new spec General Motors LS-3 Racing Engine to compete against the standard 360 sprint car engines for the 2026 season.

The engine, based on current pricing, is a maximum of $26,000 in Canadian currency. Cars using the 640 horsepower aluminum spec engine will be allowed a 75 pound weight advantage.

The protype engine was developed by DSE Performance while Leitch Performance Engines and Klotz Engine Machine Shop are also involved in the project as approved engine builders.

SOS officials are working with the above engine builders to finalize rules surrounding the engine to maximize horsepower and to make sure parts availability will not become an issue.

Ohsweken and Brighton Speedways along with the Ontario Traditional sprints have indicated they will allow the engine to compete during the 2026 season.