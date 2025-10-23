Gauge Garcia Makes Ohio Debut Saturday at Atomic in Burmeister Entry

(October 23, 2025) — The pipeline of young drivers traveling to Ohio in search of furthering their sprint car careers continues this weekend with Gauge Garcia making the journey to the Buckeye State to drive the Burmeister Racing entry Saturday at Atomic Speedway.

Garcia, a 20 year old driver from Leemore, California, will make his Midwest debut during the “The Night the Stars Come Out” event Friday and Saturday that pays $5,000 and $15,000 to win respectively. During the 2025 season Garcia has won feature events at Marysville Raceway and Ocean Speedway.

The Burmeister Racing team recently parted ways with D.J. Foos, who had driven the car the past seven seasons.

Joining the winged 410 sprint cars on the card both nights at Atomic is the American Late Model Iron Man Series while Sport mods also join the program on Saturday.

Friday night the pit gates open at 2:00 P.M, General Admission opening at 4:00 p.m, and racing at 6:00 P.M. Saturday’s timeline is pushed up with hot laps at 12:00 P.M., General Admission opening at 2:00 P.M, and hot laps taking place at 4:00 P.M.