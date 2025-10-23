SPRINT CARS RETURN TO NEW SMYRNA AFTER SIX-YEAR HIATUS

From David Sink

October 22, 2025 – The sound of winged sprint cars will fill the air at New Smyrna Speedway this Saturday night October 25, 2025, when the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series makes its return. It will be the first time since 2019 that the speedway has hosted winged sprint cars.

New Smyrna Speedway, which opened in 1965, has a rich history of sprint car racing. The legendary Florida half-mile track has hosted numerous sanctioning bodies over the years, most notably the now defunct Tampa Bay Area Racing Association (T.B.A.R.A.), whose history at the track dates to the 1970’s.

It has been since October 12, 2019, that the SSSS last raced at New Smyrna Speedway. Sport Allen won the last event over six years ago and is expected for the return Saturday night.

A strong field of cars is expected, headlined by current series points leader Colton Bettis.

Dylan Rynolds, the most recent series winner, is also expected as is current series runner up in points Larry Brazil Jr.

r Dodge Carlbert will also be on hand.

Other expected drivers include Bruce Brantley, Jim Childers, Joe Elnagger, Brian Gingras, LJ Grimm, Steven Hollinger, Joe Liguori, Matt Mercer, and Bryan Riddle.

For more information on Saturday’s Family Fun Night at New Smyrna Speedway with $10 adult admission, please visit www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org or visit the New Smyrna Speedway and Southern print Car Shootout Series Facebook pages.