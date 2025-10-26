SEAVEY SWEEPS WESTERN WORLD, ﻿POCKETS $43,750 IN CASA GRANDE

By Richie Murray

Casa Grande, Arizona (October 25, 2025)………As if one Western World Championships win wasn’t good enough, Logan Seavey went ahead and swept the entire weekend on Saturday night at Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Raceway.

One night after the Sutter, California racer pocketed an opening night victory at the 3/8-mile dirt oval, he repeated the feat on Saturday to the tune of $43,750 in total winnings between his $35,000 winner’s share, plus another $8,750 in lap leader money after leading all 35 circuits in the 58th running of the event.

With his latest triumph, Seavey became a two-time Western World champion after getting his first win in the event during the 2021 season. Furthermore, he’s the first driver to win the final two races of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season since Tyler Courtney in 2019.

“This is so cool,” Seavey said following his second Western World win. “What an unbelievable job all year to give us exactly what we needed to get some speed back. Like I said at Lawrenceburg, I was hoping we were back and we sure as heck proved it tonight and throughout this whole weekend.”

Seavey’s ninth win of the 2025 season aboard his Abacus Racing/Mountain Mechanical – Droplight – Elbrecht Concrete/DRC/Stanton Chevy was the 33rd of his USAC National Sprint Car career, moving him past 1973 series champion Rollie Beale for sole possession of 16th place on the all-time list.

Throughout the early portion of the night, Seavey’s arch nemesis was 2025 USAC National Sprint Car champion Kyle Cummins, who snookered him on the final restart of The Underwood Dash with three laps remaining to earn a $5,000 reward and a prime starting position on the pole.

However, at the start of the feature, Seavey felt he was right where he needed to be to get a proper jump on Cummins, which he did for roughly three-quarters of the first lap. Meanwhile, over in turn three on the opening lap, Logan Calderwood (19th) flipped upside down to necessitate a red flag. Despite it all, Calderwood was actually able to restart and complete the first nine laps before pulling off with a 26th place result.

On the second attempt at the start, Seavey was apprehensive that the slight bit of green flag activity might’ve shuffled the deck back into Cummins’ favor.

“I was really glad to see what they did to the track because I knew the outside would be a little better,” Seavey offered. “Then, that second start made me nervous that the bottom was going to get cleaned up. But I was able to hold him off. I couldn’t give up the lead to Kyle. He’s too good out front and I’m sure he was thinking the same thing. Right now, he’s the best in the country and it was nice to keep him behind us.”

Seavey got the upper hand on Cummins around the outside to lead the opening lap and every bit thereafter, although Cummins stayed close in check. Meanwhile, Chase Stockon had hustled up from his sixth starting spot to third after sliding under Ricky Thonton Jr. for the spot in turns three and four on the 13th lap.

By midway, Cummins was right on Seavey’s tail as the pair worked through lapped traffic, but the coast was made clear for the leaders on the 22nd lap when 17th running Kevin Thomas Jr. came to a halt in turns three and four with a flat right rear tire, which caused additional damage to the right side of his ride and promptly ended his night.

On the ensuing restart, Cummins found his stride along the inside line and came within a car length of nipping Seavey at the stripe at the completion of lap 23. But the high side proved to be Seavey’s jam and he utilized it to launch off turn two and leave Cummins in the not-so-distant past as he blazed a trail out in front of Cummins to the tune of 1.1 second.

That said, just when Seavey might’ve a felt a slight sense of peacefulness, eighth running Jake Swanson’s shredded right rear tire on the 30th lap squashed any semblance of that. As Swanson was forced to the Indy Metal Finishing Work Area, Seavey was sent into a worrisome state of mind.“

Usually, when they work the track like that, it’s really fast early,” Seavey explained. “That’s really hard on tires because we are running so hard and we’ve got a full fuel load. Once I saw Jake pop a tire, I was nervous because I hadn’t really saved anything early. I was worried about tires all race because you’re so hard on them here. You’re running around here full throttle basically. Speaking of full throttle, it’s also hard on fuel.”

That became the next nail-biting situation Seavey had to endure while cruising toward victory with the white flag in sight. That’s when Ryan Bernal (9th) slowed with an apparent fuel issue, and under the caution period, C.J. Leary (4th) and Briggs Danner (8th) both slipped into the work area with dry fuel tanks but weren’t able to make it back on track in time for the restart.

Call it a premonition, but Seavey admitted he had an inkling that the book wasn’t about to be closed on this sucker just yet.

“I don’t know why, but once we took that first white, I just had a feeling that it wasn’t over,” Seavey stated. “Then, we got that caution and we had to go again. I was liking what I was doing on the restarts. I was a little bit vulnerable, but I felt better about protecting than I did about moving up and maybe giving him an opportunity to slide us. I thought I did as good as I could on those starts, but the guy behind you has the catbird seat to try and make a move, and he tried, but my Abacus 57 was a little too fast tonight.”

Cummins did take a run at Seavey in turns one and two on the first lap of the green-white-checkered finish. But it was to no avail and nearly cost him the second position as Stockon’s momentum carried him right to within an arm’s length of Cummins on the back straightaway.

At this particular moment, Seavey was up front singing a merry tune as he put the finishing touches on a grand victory. Yet, all the while, he maintained a pit in his stomach as he pondered if he could even make it successfully to the line.

“I was out (of fuel) those last two laps and watching that 35 grand go out the window,” Seavey revealed. “Luckily, I had just enough to hold on and this Stanton engine was running just good enough to get me to the line.”

Seavey’s fears did not come to fruition, and instead, he closed out the victory with a 0.412 second winning margin as past Western World victors occupied the top-four finishing positions with Kyle Cummins second, Chase Stockon third and Brady Bacon fourth while Ricky Thornton Jr. rounded out the top-five.

How did Thornton’s first two nights in a USAC National Sprint Car go? Well, the late model star followed up his impressive fourth place finish on Friday with a fifth on Saturday night. With it, he earned 2025 Western World Rookie of the Year honors, plus an extra $1,500 as the Team AZ-Petty-Rossi “Whiz Kid” award winner.

R.J. Johnson collected a $3,131.98 bonus for his run from 23rd to ninth in the feature. That’s $2,461.98 from the Lafond Jar of Change, another $520 as the #WesternWorld Passing Master and $150 more courtesy of Rod End Supply.

In what was the closest Rookie battle in USAC National Sprint Car racing history, Gunnar Setser prevailed over Hayden Reinbold by a four point margin (2166 to 2162) to earn the Max Papis Innovations Rookie of the Year award.

Brentwood, California’s Blake Bower earned his way into the feature in spectacular fashion. After getting passed on the final lap of the semi, he raced back into the final transfer spot off the last corner to land an A-Main spot in his first ever Western World appearance. That proved to be the Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP / AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: October 25, 2025 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track – 58th Western World Championships

CAR IQ / IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II FIRST QUALIFIER: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon (#4c Calderwood), 2. Briggs Danner (#39 Hogue), 3. Stevie Sussex (#17GP Dutcher), 4. Tye Mihocko (#5 Mihocko), 5. Ricky Lewis (#41 Lewis), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (#3R Rock Steady), 7. Blake Bower (#17x Dunkel), 8. Max Adams (#42 Cheney), 9. Daison Pursley (#86 CBI), 10. Cole Wakim (#73 Ford), 11. Matt Westfall (#11c Turner-Wheeler), 12. Marty Hawkins (#3m Hawkins), 13. Verne Sweeney (#98v Guerrero). 2:06.39 (New Track Record)

K1 RACEGEAR / W.C. FRIEND SECOND QUALIFIER: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Chase Stockon (#92 Sertich), 2. Ryan Bernal (#17 Calderwood-Dunkel), 3. Braden Chiaramonte (#73B OCC), 4. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (#51T Tafoya), 5. Hayden Reinbold (#19 Reinbold-Underwood), 6. Connor Lundy (#97 Lundy), 7. Saban Bibent (#98 Wedgewood), 8. R.J. Johnson (#33p Petty), 9. A.J. Bender (#21x Bender), 10. Isaac Chapple (#6w Chapple-Hall), 11. Brecken Guerrero (#98B Guerrero), 12. Brent Sexton (#44 Sexton), 13. Jim Vanzant (#3v Vanzant). 2:07.87

USAC GEAR / SILBERMAN SOLAR THIRD QUALIFIER: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood), 2. Jake Swanson (#5T Daming Swanson), 3. Gunnar Setser (#5G KO), 4. Charles Davis Jr. (#47 Davis), 5. Logan Calderwood (#6 Calderwood), 6. Trey Osborne (#6T Ebert), 7. Kobe Simpson (#21K Simpson), 8. David Gasper (#18 Kittle-Gasper), 9. J.J. Yeley (#2 Yeley), 10. Kyle Shipley (#0G Black Gold), 11. Dayton Shelton (#4D Shelton), 12. Wayne Siddle (#007 Siddle), 13. Harley Burns (#14 Hendricks), 14. Austin Williams (#17w Dunkel). 2:11.30

HOOSIER TIRE / WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY C-MAIN: (1 lap, shortened from 8 laps due to accident, all transfer to the semi) 1. Brecken Guerrero, 2. Marty Hawkins, 3. Wayne Siddle, 4. Verne Sweeney, 5. Jim Vanzant, 6. Brent Sexton, 7. Dayton Shelton. NT

THE UNDERWOOD DASH: (10 laps) 1. Kyle Cummins (#3p Petty), 2. Logan Seavey (#57 Abacus), 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Ricky Thornton Jr. (#20RT Petty), 5. C.J. Leary (#21AZ Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian), 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Briggs Danner, 8. Mitchel Moles, 9. Ryan Bernal, 10. Jake Swanson. NT

ALSO AT THE TRACK: Justin Grant (#4 TOPP)

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS / FACTORY WRAPS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Trey Osborne, 3. Daison Pursley, 4. R.J. Johnson, 5. Blake Bower, 6. Connor Lundy, 7. Saban Bibent, 8. A.J. Bender, 9. Kobe Simpson, 10. J.J. Yeley, 11. Max Adams, 12. Kyle Shipley, 13. Cole Wakim, 14. Isaac Chapple, 15. Brecken Guerrero, 16. Verne Sweeney, 17. Wayne Siddle, 18. Jim Vanzant, 19. Brent Sexton, 20. Marty Hawkins. NT

FEATURE: (35 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (2), 2. Kyle Cummins (1), 3. Chase Stockon (6), 4. Brady Bacon (3), 5. Ricky Thornton Jr. (4), 6. Mitchel Moles (8), 7. Hayden Reinbold (18), 8. Stevie Sussex (11), 9. R.J. Johnson (23), 10. Tye Mihocko (14), 11. Ricky Lewis (17), 12. Jake Swanson (10), 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (15), 14. Daison Pursley (22), 15. Trey Osborne (21), 16. Austin Williams (26-C), 17. C.J. Leary (5), 18. Briggs Danner (7), 19. Gunnar Setser (13), 20. Ryan Bernal (9), 21. Braden Chiaramonte (12), 22. A.J. Bender (27-N), 23. Kobe Simpson (25-N), 24. Kevin Thomas Jr. (20), 25. Charles Davis Jr. (16), 26. Logan Calderwood (19), 27. Blake Bower (24). NT

(C) represents a USAC CRA Sprint Car provisional starter

(N) represents a USAC National Sprint Car provisional starter

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-35 Logan Seavey.

**J.J. Yeley flipped during the third qualifier. Dayton Shelton flipped during the C-Main. Logan Calderwood flipped on lap 1 of the feature.

FINAL USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-3365, 2-Mitchel Moles-2979, 3-Logan Seavey-2973, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2829, 5-Justin Grant-2759, 6-Briggs Danner-2697, 7-C.J. Leary-2660, 8-Jake Swanson-2643, 9-Chase Stockon-2272, 10-Gunnar Setser-2166.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-R.J. Johnson-1385, 2-Ricky Lewis-1305, 3-Austin Williams-1125, 4-A.J. Bender-1097, 5-Tommy Malcolm-991, 6-Charles Davis Jr.-962, 7-Blake Bower-954, 8-David Gasper-893, 9-Connor Lundy-805, 10-Eddie Tafoya Jr.-701.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-213, 2-Gunnar Setser-157, 3-Briggs Danner-151, 4-C.J. Leary-141, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-135, 6-Logan Seavey-126, 7-Justin Grant-124, 8-Hayden Reinbold-123, 9-Kyle Cummins-120, 10-Chase Stockon-119.

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: C.J. Leary (15.370)

Car IQ / In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. & Wiley Miller II First Qualifier Winner: Brady Bacon

K1 RaceGear / W.C. Friend Second Qualifier Winner: Chase Stockon

USAC Gear / Silberman Solar Third Qualifier Winner: Mitchel Moles

Hoosier Tire / Woodland Auto Display C-Main Winner: Brecken Guerrero

The Underwood Dash Winner: Kyle Cummins

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Factory Wraps Semi Winner: Kevin Thomas Jr.

Rod End Supply / In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner / Lafond Jar of Change Hard Charger: R.J. Johnson (23rd to 9th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Blake Bower

Wild West Shootout Stampede Western World Passing Master Champion: R.J. Johnson (24)

Team AZ-Petty-Rossi Racing “Whiz Kid” Western World Rookie of the Year: Ricky Thornton Jr. (5th)