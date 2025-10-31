Coming Home to Race Creek County Speedway ‘Means a Lot’ to Blake Hahn

By Jordan DeLucia

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 30, 2025) — Creek County Speedway is a special place in the story of the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS).

The 1/4-mile oval in Sapulpa, OK, plays host to the season finale for both the national Series and the ASCS Sooner Region in the 10th running of Fuzzy’s Fall Fling — Friday–Saturday, Nov. 14–15. The presentation of the coveted Emmett Hahn Trophy to the national ASCS champion symbolizes not only the winner’s hard work and skill but the pride and passion for 360 Sprint Car racing exhibited by Series founder Hahn, who built and opened Creek County in 1985.

That same passion is still emitted in the Hahn family today through two-time national Series champion Blake Hahn, who returned the full-time roster this year for the first time since winning his second national championship in 2022.

Blake will cap his 10th full-time campaign on the national trail at Creek County in the event run in memory of his grandmother, Wokeeta “Fuzzy” Hahn. Blake scored his first national Series victory at Creek County on opening night of the event last year and will be back to try for a win in the final race of the 2025 season.

Racing is important to the Hahns, but it comes second to the family the sport brings together.

“Any time we can win in front of our hometown crowd, it means a lot, but with that name being on the race, it means even more,” Blake said. “For me, my racing career wouldn’t be what it is without my grandma. So, to be able to win that race in honor of her with her race team… she was the one that helped me. Her and my grandpa were the ones that helped me get my career started.”

Originally founded in 1985 as a 1/5-mile Micro Sprint track, Creek County was later expanded to its current 1/4-mile configuration in 1991. Hahn made his earliest Sprint Car starts at the track in the early 2010s and has come to know the track better than most others in the pit area.

“Right off the bat, I think elbows up,” Hahn said. “That’s probably one of the quickest and best descriptions of it. I think the racing you see there, you don’t see at very many tracks across the country. There’s a few other places like it, but we really carry a good amount of speed for being on a small track. For how narrow the track is, we’re racing side-by-side pretty much the whole time.”

Since his Sprint Car debut, Hahn has scored several Feature wins in multiple different car types at the track, including his signature, bright yellow Winged 360 Sprint Car, a Non-Wing Sprint Car with the USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series Freedom Tour, and twice in POWRi-sanctioned Midget competition.

“I really enjoy running the track; there’s just something about it I enjoy,” Hahn said. “Just the uniqueness of each corner being a little bit different. When you take a Sprint Car out there versus a Midget, you feel like there’s not near as much room, and everything just happens so quickly. Whereas, in the Midget, you feel like you’ve got all the room in the world. You can kind of make the car just go wherever it needs to go, whereas in a Sprint Car, you’re kind of sliding until you find some grip on the top of the track, or until you go over that over the lip in (Turns) 1 and 2.”

Of Hahn’s 12 recorded Feature wins at the track since 2012, six have come in ASCS Sooner Region competition. For many years, the Sooner Region has been regarded as one of the toughest under the ASCS banner, often featuring the likes of five-time champion Sean McClelland and past ASCS champions Zach Chappell and Seth Bergman.

The national Series roster prepares for one final faceoff against the Sooner Region in the co-sanctioned event at Creek County, and Hahn knows what to expect.

“Oklahoma has its little hotspot of really good 360 drivers, and really just good Sprint Car drivers in general,” Hahn said. “With the Sooner Region being based in Tulsa, that really gives these drivers around here an opportunity to showcase their skills. On top of that, you get the chance to race with the national tour a lot more often too. When we go to race with these guys, they’re definitely on top of it. These guys are some of the best regional drivers we race against.”

Friends, family and Sprint Cars are what helps to carry Hahn’s love for his home track into the future. He recalls his days as a young race fan at Creek County, enjoying his time with friends and watching the local divisions each weekend. Fast forward, and he’s now one fans from around the area come to watch do his favorite thing at the track that fostered his love for dirt track racing.

“The fans are even better,” Hahn said. “I grew up in Sapulpa at that track, so I know a lot of the people just from being a race fan there. Just being able to go grab a burger or hot dog and be in the line and talk to a few people I’ve known for years. I sign a lot of autographs, we sell a lot of shirts that weekend, too. It makes a really nice for us to be right here at home and have everybody here.”

Tickets for both nights of Fuzzy’s Fall Fling will be sold at the track on race day. If you can’t be there, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.