Oil Capital Racing Series under new ownership

COLCORD, Okla. (November 6, 2025) – The AmeriFlex Oil Capital Racing Series has been sold and is now under new management. ArrowVision.live has purchased the series.

After two years as owner/promoter Tim Kent is leaving with mixed emotions, but looking forward to what is ahead of him.

“I really did not want to get out, I really enjoyed what I could do and make the series grow. We got the pay and stuff up the two years I was there and we were doing some cool things,” Kent said of his time as owner. “But I’ve also got a 15 year old boy (Tyler Kent) that started racing and it is hard not to be dad at the racetrack and you got to be a promoter. I want to be a dad too, and you can’t do both and not have people upset at you.

“I am going to go help him (Tyler) race and I’ll do some racing still like of done in the last two years.

“I’m thankful for what I got to do, I got to see some different sides, you know, from being a driver to being a promoter.”

Kent feels OCRS will be in good hands with the new owners.

“I hope by selling it to who I sold it to, maybe we can make it bigger and better.”

OCRS will be run by Robert Lee who has been named Series Director by ArrowVision.Live.

“Initially we got approached about the deal at the same time we were planning to do our own winged sprint car deal,” said Lee, who also is the Arrowhead Speedway Competition Director. “We did not want to see the OCRS deal die. It was a no brainer to jump on it.”

Lee is working on the 2026 schedule and expects to have it done before end of the year.

“We are not going to change up the schedule a whole lot as far as the tracks we go to,” Lee said. “We hope to go to all the tracks they ran last year. You will see a lot more Arrowhead in there. There is a lot of demand to run at Arrowhead more. We will probably book around 20 events with some rain dates built in. When we release the schedule we want everyone to know what is going to happen if we get rained out and where we are going next.”

Adjustments in purse payouts will mean more money for drivers in 2026.

“We are giving the tracks a couple of options,” Lee said. “I would expect most tracks to opt for $2,000 to win and $500 to start. There is also an option that tracks can take where they can go $1,500 to win and $400 to start. Every race at Arrowhead is committed to $2,000 to win and $500 to start.”

While the 2026 schedule is not ready to be released, the season will open on April 4 at Arrowhead with the King of the Wing event and a record OCRS purse.

“King of the Wing is the starter,” Lee said. “It will be show up points only and pay $20,000 to win and $1,000 to start.”

Just announced is a end of year $100,000 points fund to the top 15 drivers. The champion will pocket $25,000. The Rookie of the Year will receive $2,500.

“AmeriFlex has really stepped up and helped us out there,” Lee said of the series title sponsor. “Everybody is stepping up to make that happen.”

The AmeriFlex Challenge will still be a part of the schedule with a change in venue. Payout details have not yet been worked out.

“The AmeriFlex Challenge will be at 81 Speedway this year,” Lee said. “That date is locked in and done.”

Realizing the importance of avoiding schedule conflicts with other events the OCRS will work with the non-wing United Sprint League as OCRS has been done in the past.

“We are working super tight with USL,” said Lee, who has talked with new USL owners Ashley and Nick Newton. “That was one of the things we knew we needed to do so we don’t step on top of them. We are trying to work with as many people as possible to be sure we are not stepping on any toes.”

The racing format is expected to basically remain the same as last year.

The 2026 schedule will be announced as soon as scheduling is complete.

