Aaron Reutzel Runs Away with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track Victory

From POWRi

Fort Worth, TX. (11/7/25) Aaron Reutzel would set sail in a caution-free win with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the POWRi Elite Outlaw Sprint Series presented by MYCO Plastics, in Night One of the Deuces Wild Championship Weekend to notch his third seasonal league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Speeding up excitement onto the smooth surfaces of Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with thirty-five talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Aaron Reutzel set a quick qualifying time of 13.538-second lap with Ayrton Gennetten, Brenham Crouch, Austin McCarl, and Rees Moran each earning heat racing victories as John Carney II would take the semi-feature checkers.

Exciting the audience members in the DFW, the initial green flag start would find high-point qualifier Aaron Reutzel and Sean Rayhall lined up in the front row as Aaron Reutzel would gain the lead with Ayrton Gennetten, Zach Daum, Sean Rayhall, and Austin McCarl all raced within the early contending top five.

Going caution-free for all twenty-five laps, Aaron Reutzel would check out on the field at one point, leading by over six seconds as the action ensued behind the leader with Ayrton Gennetten and Austin McCarl battling fiercely for the runner-up spot through the thick lap traffic.

Dominating by over a four-second victory, Aaron Reutzel would not be denied in earning his ninth career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event, with Austin McCarl hustling into the runner-up position late from starting fourth.

“Track was awesome tonight, and it was a lot of fun. The top was treacherous and would throw you easily if you hit it wrong,” said Aaron Reutzel in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “Really cool to be able to come here with a brand new car and shake things down to set up for next season with testing”.

Contesting closely behind would find Ayrton Gennetten placing on the final podium placement as eighth-starting Roger Crockett would place fourth with Brenham Crouch rounding out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the POWRi Elite Outlaw Sprint Series presented by MYCO Plastics, in Night One of the Deuces Wild Championship Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 11/7/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 87-Aaron Reutzel(13.538)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 3-Ayrton Gennetten

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 11J-Brenham Crouch

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 88-Austin McCarl

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 22M-Rees Moran

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature Winner: J2-John Carney II

Flying A Motorsports High Point Qualifier: 88-Aaron Reutzel

Express Car Wash of Texas Hard Charger: 53-Jack Dover(+11)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 87-Aaron Reutzel

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547470

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 4. 11-Roger Crockett[8]; 5. 11J-Brenham Crouch[7]; 6. 5D-Zach Daum[5]; 7. 53-Jack Dover[18]; 8. 74-Xavier Doney[15]; 9. 2B-Ian Madsen[14]; 10. 51B-Joe B Miller[16]; 11. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[9]; 12. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]; 13. 97-Scotty Milan[12]; 14. B8-John Barnard[23]; 15. 79-Gage Montgomery[21]; 16. 4-Austin Mundie[6]; 17. J2-John Carney II[17]; 18. B2-Carson Bolden[20]; 19. 22M-Rees Moran[10]; 20. 10G-Marcus Thomas[22]; 21. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[13]; 22. 23-Ryder Laplante[19]; 23. 37-Bryce Norris[11]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. J2-John Carney II[6]; 2. 53-Jack Dover[5]; 3. 23-Ryder Laplante[12]; 4. B2-Carson Bolden[8]; 5. 79-Gage Montgomery[4]; 6. 10G-Marcus Thomas[1]; 7. B8-John Barnard[7]; 8. 71T-Christopher Townsend[14]; 9. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[15]; 10. 17-Kale Drake[9]; 11. 33-Charlie Harmon III[13]; 12. 74N-Natalie Doney[10]; 13. 2-Brekton Crouch[17]; 14. 9-Claud Estes III[18]; 15. 11R-Rodney Huband[11]; 16. 25-Steve Pumphrey[16]; 17. 12X-Hank Davis[3]; 18. 22-Riley Goodno[2]; 19. (DNS) 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 4. 10G-Marcus Thomas[6]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 6. B8-John Barnard[8]; 7. 53-Jack Dover[5]; 8. 71T-Christopher Townsend[7]; 9. 9-Claud Estes III[9]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11J-Brenham Crouch[1]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[2]; 3. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]; 4. 37-Bryce Norris[3]; 5. 79-Gage Montgomery[5]; 6. J2-John Carney II[7]; 7. 33-Charlie Harmon III[9]; 8. 74N-Natalie Doney[6]; 9. 2-Brekton Crouch[8]

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl[2]; 2. 2B-Ian Madsen[1]; 3. 4-Austin Mundie[3]; 4. 22-Riley Goodno[5]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan[4]; 6. B2-Carson Bolden[7]; 7. 23-Ryder Laplante[8]; 8. 25-Steve Pumphrey[9]; 9. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[6]

Engler Machine&Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[1]; 2. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[2]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 4. 12X-Hank Davis[6]; 5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[4]; 6. 17-Kale Drake[8]; 7. 11R-Rodney Huband[7]; 8. (DNS) 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.538[2]; 2. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.659[14]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:13.746[34]; 4. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 00:13.809[35]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:13.981[26]; 6. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:14.024[28]; 7. 4-Austin Mundie, 00:14.089[25]; 8. 11-Roger Crockett, 00:14.106[31]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:14.189[30]; 10. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:14.194[29]; 11. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:14.213[8]; 12. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 00:14.312[16]; 13. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:14.342[24]; 14. 11J-Brenham Crouch, 00:14.365[20]; 15. 2B-Ian Madsen, 00:14.391[19]; 16. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:14.461[18]; 17. 53-Jack Dover, 00:14.521[33]; 18. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:14.525[32]; 19. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:14.551[1]; 20. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:14.568[12]; 21. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 00:14.699[23]; 22. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:14.731[17]; 23. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:14.772[7]; 24. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:14.830[11]; 25. 71T-Christopher Townsend, 00:14.861[3]; 26. J2-John Carney II, 00:14.871[13]; 27. B2-Carson Bolden, 00:14.923[27]; 28. 11R-Rodney Huband, 00:14.924[4]; 29. B8-John Barnard, 00:14.959[22]; 30. 2-Brekton Crouch, 00:15.090[10]; 31. 23-Ryder Laplante, 00:15.300[5]; 32. 17-Kale Drake, 00:15.472[9]; 33. 9-Claud Estes III, 00:15.626[21]; 34. 33-Charlie Harmon III, 00:15.895[15]; 35. 25-Steve Pumphrey, 00:16.340[6]