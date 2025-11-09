Moles Goes Back to Back with USAC CRA at Perris

By Lance Jennings

Perris, California (November 8, 2025)………After collecting the first Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car win of his career last weekend at southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway, Mitchel Moles returned and topped Saturday night’s season finale.

Driving the Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ Spike, the Raisin City, California driver slipped by Ricky Lewis on the twenty-eighth circuit and took the checkered flag over Lewis, A.J. Bender (from tenth), Jake Swanson, and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. in fifth. For his efforts, Moles also claimed an extra $500 bonus from series title sponsor, Avanti Windows & Doors.

Moles’ teammate, Hayden Reinbold started on the pole position and led the opening fourteen laps at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. Ricky Lewis took advantage of a restart to grab the top spot from Reinbold and set after scoring his ninth series triumph of the campaign. Charging from sixth, Moles had other plans and won the last USAC CRA event of 2025.

Like last weekend, Moles began the night by earning the Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award with a time of 16.335 seconds over “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr., two-time series champion R.J. Johnson, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, Ricky Lewis and the rest of the 23-car roster.

After limited Perris starts, Gilbert, Arizona’s Hayden Reinbold stormed to his first career USAC CRA heat victory in the 10-lap In Honor of Wiley Miler Sr. & Wiley Miller II / Sexton Fire Protection First Heat Race driving the Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19 Spike. Like Reinbold, rookie contender Brecken Guerrero of Westminster, California scored his first career heat race win in the Silbermann Solar / Factory Wraps Second Heat Race aboard the Rachel Guerrero #98 DRC. Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm of Yucaipa, California raced the Dino Napier #5X Maxim to his fourth heat victory of the year in the WC Friend Company Access Systems / In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Third Heat Race.

Starting twenty-second after fuel system issues cancelled his qualifying effort, Blake Bower of Brentwood, California earned his series leading third In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors. Driving the Tom and Christy Dunkel #17 DRC, Bower charged to an eleventh place finish at Perris Auto Speedway.

Peoria, Arizona’s Connor Lundy secured Rookie of the Year honors before starting the main event. Unfortunately, the pilot of the family owned #97 Sherman was involved in an early tangle resulted in a twenty-first place finish.

A few days ago, Series Director Tony Jones announced that the Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday, January 24th at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. Tickets for the adults only event are $70 and RSVPs can be made by contacting Tony at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com before December 24th.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: November 8, 2025 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS QUALIFYING: 1. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-16.335; 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15, Bonneau-16.374; 3. R.J. Johnson, 33p, Petty-16.466; 4. Tye Mihocko, 5, Mihocko-16.583; 5. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.605; 6. Jake Swanson, 17x, Dunkel-16.616; 7. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-16.625; 8. Austin Williams, 17w, Dunkel-16.682; 9. Tommy Malcolm, 5x, Napier-16.688; 10. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.728; 11. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-16.769; 12. David Gasper, 18, Kittle/Gasper-16.783; 13. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.838; 14. Blake Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-16.908; 15. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-17.180; 16. Connor Speir, 57, Speir-17.221; 17. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-17.274; 18. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.709; 19. Lonnie Hochstetler, 31H, Hochstetler-17.814; 20. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-17.936; 21. Gary Marshall Jr., 23, Bellegante-18.128; 22. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton-18.152; 23. Blake Bower, 17, Dunkel-NT.

IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Hayden Reinbold, 2. Brody Roa, 3. Mitchel Moles, 4. A.J. Bender, 5. Tye Mihocko, 6. Connor Speir, 7. Lonnie Hochstetler, 8. Shane Sexton. 2:48.81

SILBERMANN SOLAR / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Brecken Guerrero, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Ricky Lewis, 4. Austin Williams, 5. Blake Bower, 6. Connor Lundy, 7. Elexa Herrera, 8. Blake Hendricks. 2:55.23

WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Tommy Malcolm, 2. David Gasper, 3. R.J. Johnson, 4. Jake Swanson, 5. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 6. Verne Sweeney, 7. Gary Marshall Jr. 2:53.77

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mitchel Moles (6), 2. Ricky Lewis (3), 3. A.J. Bender (10), 4. Jake Swanson (2), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 6. Austin Williams (8), 7. Brody Roa (13), 8. Tommy Malcolm (9), 9. Tye Mihocko (7), 10. R.J. Johnson (4), 11. Blake Bower (22), 12. Connor Speir (16), 13. Brecken Guerrero (17), 14. Elexa Herrera (20), 15. Shane Sexton (21), 16. Lonnie Hochstetler (19), 17. Hayden Reinbold (1), 18. David Gasper (12), 19. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (15), 20. Verne Sweeney (18), 21. Connor Lundy (11), 22. Blake Hendricks (14). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-14 Hayden Reinbold, Laps 15-27 Ricky Lewis, Laps 28-30 Mitchel Moles.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Blake Bower (22nd to 11th)