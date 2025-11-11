Andy Forsberg Caps 2025 With Win at Paul Hawes Tribute

PETERSEN MEDIA

Mother Nature postponed the original date for the Paul Hawes Tribute in Marysville, CA, but with incredible Fall weather cast over the area on Saturday night, the show was able to run in its entirety and when the dust settled int was Andy Forsberg closing his year out with his 11th feature event win.

“Everyone always gives me a hard time for going to Marysville, but some of these races do mean a lot of to me,” Andy Forsberg said. “The Toller, the Hall, and the Hawes races are special because I raced with all of those families so I am extremely thankful the track was able to get this one in.”

With 18 cars checked in on Saturday night, Forsberg laid down a great lap in qualifying time trials as he laid down a great lap and earned quick time qualifier honors.

Lining up fourth in his heat race, Forsberg searched around the extremely fast Marysville Raceway surface. With the bottom still very greasy, Forsberg explored the high side of the speedway but it too was greasy and he flirted with disaster at both ends of the track.

Able to get his mount back into the middle groove, Forsberg picked up a fourth place finish in his heat race, which put the Pacific Highway Rentals/Meridian Cameras/Oroville Tax backed in the nightly redraw.

Pulling the two, Forsberg lined up on the front row of the 25-lap feature event alongside Brad Bumgarner.

When the race came to life, Forsberg was shot out of a cannon as he quickly pulled away from the leaders and worked his way towards the rear of the field.

With the surface still very fast, Forsberg still managed to get towards traffic, though he was able to slow his pace a touch to avoid navigating slower cars on the hooked up surface, but it did allow Bumgarner to reel him in.

Amidst a near non-stop run, the caution flag did fly on the 18th circuit and give Forsberg clear traffic for the final six lap.

Able to keep Bumgarner at bay, Forsberg powered to is 11th win of the season as he brought his year to an end.

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Meridian Cameras, Pacific Highway Rentals, Oroville Tax, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races- 49, Wins-11, Top 5’s-25, Top 10’s-31

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team have concluded their 2025 season.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.

PETERSEN MEDIA: Petersen Media is a PR firm that can handle your public relations, marketing, and any other promotional needs. Petersen Media utilizes multiple tactics to help you reach your intended audience, to boost awareness.

For more information contact sales@petersenmediainc.com, by phone at 916-342-3424, visit www.petersenmediainc.com, www.facebook.com/PetersenMedia, or follow www.twitter.com/Petersen_Media.