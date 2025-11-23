Champions Celebrated at 70th Knoxville Championship Series Awards Ceremony!

By Bill Wright

November 22, 2025 (Altoona, IA) — Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona, Iowa. Guests witnessed over $300,000 in cash and contingencies handed out in the Knoxville Raceway Banquet emceed by track announcers Tony Bokhoven and Blake Walker.

The contingency package was headlined by a giveaway of three Maxim chassis. Owners present who missed two or less races in all three sprint car classes were awarded a contingency (see prize list with winners below). The Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO) again will provide insurance for all 2025 Knoxville point eligible drivers.

The “Fan of the Year” Award went to John Whitacre.

After dinner, the first ever “Courage to Compete” Award was given to John Anderson, who raced with perfect attendance in 2025 despite going through cancer treatments.

The Fareway “Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year” was announced by Caleb Parks, Fareway Store Manager in Knoxville. Jack Anderson received the award for the first time.

Bob Baker, the Executive Director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, presented the “Ralph Capitani Heritage Award” to longtime Knoxville Raceway and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum supporter, Alan DeHaai, who has been a mainstay in his support of the “360 Booster Club” and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum.

The MPI “Lyle Boyd Hard Charger Award” awards the drivers who passed the most cars in A main events this season. Koddy Hildreth received the award in the Pro Series class, with Dustin Selvage (360) and JJ Hickle (410) receiving the award in their respective classes.

Luke Lane (Pro Series), Kurt Mueller (360), and Ryan Timms (410) were named Pella Motors “Rookie of the Year” in their respective classes.

Hoosier Tire Quick Time Awards went out to Austin McCarl (410), Tyler Groenendyk (360) and Luke Lane (Pro).

360 Booster Club Feature Lap Leader Awards went out to Brian Brown (410), Tasker Phillips (360) and J Kinder (Pro).

Drivers and owners outside of the top five in each of the three respective classes received their accolades.

The big hardware went out last to the top five drivers in the Knoxville Championship Cup Series point standings. In the Pro Series class, Chase Young (5th), Tyler Thompson (4th), Brody Johnson (3rd), Luke Lane (2nd) and J Kinder (champion) were honored. It was Kinder’s second career championship.

In the 360 class, Cam Martin (5th), Ryan Giles (4th) Tyler Groenendyk (3rd), Sara Goodno (3rd in owner points), Clint Garner (2nd) and Tasker Phillips (first-time champion) were honored.

In the 410 class, Ryan Timms (5th), Team DGRD (5th in owner points), Kerry Madsen (4th), Carson McCarl (3rd), Brian Brown (2nd) and Austin McCarl (champion) were honored. It was Austin’s fourth championship in the 410 class.

Contingency Winners by Draw (presented to owners)…

Pro Series Class:

Vortex Wings: J Kinder Racing #88, Lukas Lane #9, Scott Stelzer #99, Mayberry Motorsports #0

HRP Wings: Chase & Brittany Young #26, Tyler Thompson #48

Schoenfeld Pro Series Header: Hetrick Motorsports #35

Hoosier Tire and 10 Punch Pit Pass Card: Bob Hildreth #12K

Pro Shock Set: JF2 LLC #44

Winters Front End Kit: Clayton Vanderploeg #57a

Winters Rear End: Michael Lange Racing #7

FSR Radiator: Lauren Wilke #41

Brown & Miller Carbon Line Kit: Bob Hildreth #55KC

360 Class:

Maxim Chassis: Kurt Mueller Motorsports #83

Vortex Wings: 3 Way Motorsports #1TAZ, Sara Goodno #22x, Team DGRD #6, Catalyst Motorsports #99, Verville Racing #01, Rusty & Russell Potter #3P

HRP Wings: Leavitt Motorsports #22, Richards Racing #31

Keizer Wheel Set: TMAC Motorsports #24

Winters Rear End: Tyler Groenendyk Racing #17, Kade Higday Racing #24H, Jeff & Jerry Smith #86

Winters Front End Kit: Matt Moro Motorsports #2m, Jamie Ball Racing #4w, Ryan Bickett #17B

Ti64 Bolt Kit: Cam Martin Racing #4

KSE Steering Gear: Zoutte Motorsports #33

Pro Shock Set: TwoK Racing #40

Schoenfeld 360 Header: Zoutte Motorsports #14

FSR Radiator and Hoosier Tire: Stacey Alexander #38

FSR Radiator and Brown & Miller Carbon Line Kit: John Anderson #1A

ASCS $2,000 Certificate for Aluminum Block: Tyler Graves #T4

410 Class:

Maxim Chassis: Roland Johnson #121, Brian Brown Racing #21

All Pro Cylinder Heads: Justin Giddings #78

Ti64 Titanium Kit: Carson McCarl Racing #27, Chris Martin Racing #44

Smith Titanium Bird Cage and Torque Wrench: Vermeer/Madsen Racing #55, John Trone/Lynton Jeffrey #39

Winters Rear End: Goodno Promotions #22, David Brown #7B

Winters Front End Kit: Country Builders Construction #88

Kinsler 410/500 Fuel Pump: Team DGRD #6K, Sawyer Phillips #3P

KSE Steering Gear: Mincer Racing #15JR

Keizer Wheel Set: Matt Moro Motorsports #2m

Vortex Wings: Chad Hughes #8, Verwers Service #44

HRP Wings: Jack Anderson Motorsports #17A, Doug Worthington #71

Schoenfeld 410 Header and Winters Front End Kit: Johnny Herrera Racing #45x