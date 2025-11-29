DENNEY DARTS TO THE TOP ﻿OF FRIDAY’S TURKEY NIGHT PRACTICE CHART

By Richie Murray

Ventura, California (November 28, 2025)………Jacob Denney posted the fastest time during Friday’s USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship practice night at California’s Ventura Raceway.

Denney recorded the fast lap during the final tune-up prior to Saturday’s 84th running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame.

The Galloway, Ohio native toured the 1/5-mile seaside oval in 12.180 seconds during the first of four groups in Friday’s practice session aboard his Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/JBL Audio – TRD – Mobil 1 – Curb/LynK/Speedway Toyota No. 67.

In an impressive statistical oddity, this marked the fourth consecutive year in which Denney was the fastest driver in group one of practice night at the Turkey Night Grand Prix. He was also number one in 2022-2023-2024-2025.

Overall, 44 cars took time in the session. For Saturday’s race, 50 cars are expected to compete.

Daison Pursley (12.192), Karter Sarff (12.197), defending Turkey Night winner and birthday boy Corey Day (12.219), plus USAC National Midget point leader Cannon McIntosh (12.320) rounded out the top-five.

Justin Grant, who is waged in a close championship fight with McIntosh, did not participate in Friday’s practice.

Past Turkey Night Grand Prix winners Logan Seavey and Kyle Larson also took part in practice. Seavey ranked eighth fastest while Larson laid down the 20th fastest lap.

For some, it was a rough and tumble Friday night as five different drivers flipped upside down. Daison Pursley, Kale Drake and Dalten Gabbard all got on their head during the second practice group. Meanwhile, both Preston Norbury and Buddy Kofoid also found misfortune during the fourth practice group. All drivers were okay.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRACTICE RESULTS: November 28, 2025 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval – 84th ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame – Golden State Invasion

PRACTICE: 1. Jacob Denney, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.180; 2. Daison Pursley, 84, CBI-12.192; 3. Karter Sarff, 25, Rodela-12.197; 4. Corey Day, 4K, Kahne-12.219; 5. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.320; 6. Jakeb Boxell, 14JB, 4 Kings-12.356; 7. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14, 4 Kings-12.365; 8. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.379; 9. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.380; 10. Carson Macedo, 99AU, Dyson-12.402; 11. Kale Drake, 97K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.443; 12. Buddy Kofoid, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.461; 13. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold-Underwood-12.482; 14. Drake Edwards, 83, CBI-12.486; 15. Kyle Jones, 27x, Joyner-12.505; 16. Cale Coons, 63, Dooling/Curb-Agajanian-12.526; 17. T.J. Smith, 68, Six8-12.544; 18. Kaylee Bryson, 11, Abacus-12.547; 19. Brecken Reese, 20Q, Reese-12.551; 20. Kyle Larson, 1K, Larson-12.552; 21. Ty Gibbs, 86, CBI-12.570; 22. Preston Norbury, 77AZ, Norbury-12.572; 23. Mathew Radisich, 17NZ, Out & About-12.575; 24. Caden Sarale, 32, Sarale-12.610; 25. Brandon Carr, 98K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.624; 26. Jake Andreotti, 00, Davis-12.655; 27. Justin Peck, 5p, Petty/Rossi-12.716; 28. Gunnar Setser, 43, Arnold-12.723; 29. Broedy Graham, 66, BGR-12.764; 30. Michael Pickens, 31, Beilman-12.770; 31. Michael Faccinto, 14T, Streeter/Graunstadt-12.773; 32. Dalten Gabbard, 77, Gabbard-12.809; 33. Drake Cardey, 17A, Dunkel-12.841; 34. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-12.867; 35. Austin Wood, 15, Hart-12.938; 36. Jett Yantis, 4y, Carlile-12.966; 37. Bryan Drollinger, 71D, Drollinger-13.067; 38. Connor Speir, 14JR, Streeter/Graunstadt-13.086; 39. Dane Culver, 73, Alexander-13.117; 40. Kyle Hawse, 20x, Hawse-13.120; 41. Connor Lundy, 2p, Petty/Rossi-13.180; 42. Anthony Bruno, 32c, McCluney/Felkins-13.183; 43. Brody Wake, 78, BWR/Wake-13.226; 44. Cole Wakim, 55, Lambert-13.278.

**Daison Pursley, Kale Drake & Dalten Gabbard flipped during the second practice group. Preston Norbury & Buddy Kofoid flipped during the fourth practice group.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 29, 2025 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval – 84th ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame – Golden State Invasion