2026 USAC AVANTI WESTERN STATES MIDGET ﻿SLATE REVEALED

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 15, 2025)………The 45th season of Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midget racing gets underway in 2026.

Twelve California events make up the series schedule between February and October at six different dirt tracks in the Golden State.

The campaign begins with the season’s lone visit to Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway followed a few weeks later by a double date at Imperial Valley Raceway on March 13-14, featuring full programs of racing on each night.

Plaza Park Raceway in Visalia will also host two series events during the season on May 1 and June 12.

The seaside oval of Ventura Raceway will be the scene of three series events in 2026 on May 2, September 12 and the season closer on October 17.

Santa Maria Speedway gets in on the action for three occasions during the coming campaign on June 13, July 4 and July 25.

Merced Speedway will also welcome the series for a single date on June 27.

Caden Sarale (Stockton, California) is the reigning USAC Western States Midget driving champion. Six8 Motorsports (Burbank, California), meanwhile, captured last season’s entrant titlist.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SCHEDULE

Feb 21 – Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – Bakersfield, California

Mar 13 – Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, California

Mar 14 – Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, California

May 1 – Plaza Park Raceway – Visalia, California

May 2 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California

Jun 12 – Plaza Park Raceway – Visalia, California

Jun 13 – Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California

Jun 27 – Merced Speedway – Merced, California

Jul 4 – Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California

Jul 25 – Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California

Sep 12 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California

Oct 17 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California

* Schedule is subject to change