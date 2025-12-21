It’s All Cap Henry In Finale To 27th Rumble In Fort Wayne

From Rumble Media

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Dec. 20, 2025) – In the return of the 100-lap distance to the famed Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Ohio’s Cap Henry authored a dominant performance of epic proportions.

After earning the pole position for the grand finale of the 27th Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, Henry took off like a shot and never trailed during the Burco Molding Race to 100 for the headlining national midget division.

Henry led every lap en route to a $4,000 victory, earning his second career Rumble in Fort Wayne triumph in the top class as part of a one-two sweep by Joe Liguori Racing.

Though the race was split into three segments – providing air quality breaks near the one-third and two-third benchmarks, respectively – there was never a point where it felt like Henry wasn’t in control.

He fended off Russ Gamester through the first 75 laps, then pulled away late after young Kasey Jedrzejek shuffled Gamester out of the mix, creating a final battle for the runner-up honors between Jedrzejek and Henry’s car owner Joe Liguori.

A spin by fifth-running Derek Bischak right after the white flag set up a green-white-checkered finish, pushing the race one lap beyond its scheduled distance, but Henry easily pulled away from Liguori to a .618-second margin of victory.

Henry drew the number-one pill early in the night and officially secured the feature pole by winning the Ohio Supermodified Sprint Series Dash. It was that moment that made him believe he could control the proceedings the way that he did come race time.

“I said [before the race] that [the field] didn’t want me starting pole and setting the pace,” Henry noted. “I guess now, you can see why just a little bit.”

The only true nervous moment for Henry all night came with 10 laps left, when he was passing the slower car of Chris Neuenschwander and got into Neuenschwander’s No. 3 with his right front tire.

It could have been disastrous, but Henry barely missed a beat and continued to lead with no discernable damage to his red No. 41.

“I thought I was there and I was trying to get out of [that situation],” Henry admitted. “To be honest with you, I thought the thing was going to blow up with 30 to go, so at that point I was running the dog crap out of it to try and make sure … if I was going to blow up, I at least wanted to have a big lead when I did.

“Luckily it didn’t happen and we were able to hold on. This is such a cool moment. … I remember being a little kid in this building and watching the 100-lappers, and I didn’t think I’d ever win one. I didn’t think I’d ever win a midget race in here, period. So just to come in here and have this good a race car, it shows how hard everyone on this [No.] 41 car works.”

There was also emotion in Henry’s voice, reflecting on the first win for Liguori’s team since the loss of former team owner Randall ‘Slim’ Williams earlier in the year.

“Man, we lost Slim this year, and I really miss him,” said Henry as tears welled in his eyes. “He was such a big part of this Joe Liguori Racing deal and it means a lot to win one for him like this. I hope he’s watching and proud of what we did here.”

A total of seven yellow flags slowed Saturday night’s midget finale, including the two scheduled air-quality breaks. The lap-35 stoppage occurred on schedule, while the lap-70 break was pushed up by eight circuits after a stuck throttle for Sam Hinds led to a huge impact with the turn-one hay bales.

The incident looked vicious, but Hinds climbed out uninjured, though his race was over at lap 62.

Liguori got to third in the final quarter of the race, chasing Jedrzejek up through traffic, before making the pass for second coming to 12 laps left and settling in well behind his teammate.

Even with the final caution giving his a chance at Henry’s bumper, Liguori tipped he had no real offense with how strong Henry was all race long.

“It’s funny; I’ve been coming here for about 20 years and won the thing a couple of times, but I’d never finished second before tonight,” Liguori said. “It’s cool to get another one-two for this team, though. We did that last year in the Saturday show, when I won and Cap ran second.

“Racing Kasey was fun and I did everything I could to be as clean as possible, but it is indoor racing and you’ve got to use the bumpers at times. I’d expect the same in return,” Liguori added. “I needed that yellow to get to Cap, but as I was chasing him, I burned the brakes off my car and had nothing left on that green-white-checkered. It was all his race at that point.”

Jedrzejek crossed third in his best Rumble midget showing in three attempts, with Gamester fading to fourth and Jakeb Boxell finishing fifth to earn Rookie of the Race honors.

Saturday’s headliner was the first 100-lap midget race in Fort Wayne in more than two decades.

Meanwhile, the 600cc micro sprint features Saturday night weren’t all about John Ivy the driver, as they’ve been in so many years past at the Rumble. They were, however, about Ivy the car owner.

Ivy’s driver Tyler Shullick swept both the winged and non-winged micro features to cap off the Rumble, pushing his weekend record to three-for-four and his career Rumble win total to six between the two micro sprint classes.

The 25-lap non-winged leg saw Shullick capitalize after race-long leader Brent Busz was spun by then runner-up Dillon Nusbaum with nine laps left, as the pair battled for the top spot into turn one.

Nusbaum was sent to the rear for the contact along with Busz, elevating Shullick to the lead from third and allowing him to run off by 1.163 seconds in the end.

Dylan Woodling, Brian Busz, Friday winner Larry Joe Sroufe, and Joss Ross completed the top five.

The winged micro 25-lapper was dominated by three John Ivy-owned race cars, with Ivy’s daughter Kelsey Mange racing to the early lead from the outside of the front row and setting the pace for the first 14 circuits.

A caution for a spinning Tylar Rankin gave Shullick a chance, though, and he darted past Mange on the 11-to-go restart and never gave up command again.

Three more cautions inside of five to go created a few nervous moments, but Mange and Ivy hung on to second and third, respectively, to complete an incredible night for their organization overall – with Shullick leading the way.

“It’s all about the people you surround yourself with. I’ve got a lot of good people in my life that make race cars like this go, and we needed all of them to do what we did this weekend,” said Shullick. “The driving part is on me, and I always give it my best effort, but the least I can do is reward this team with wins for all that they do to give me these opportunities.

“The non-wing deal, we got a break when those two got together ahead of us, but the wing deal … I ran my butt off trying to get around Kelsey. That caution, I think, saved me because she was on rails. She did a hell of a job, and I didn’t think I’d get her if it had stayed green.

“These are the weekends that we live for. I don’t think there’s another team in the pit area that has as much fun as we do and we pride ourselves on that.”

In addition to the three major classes, 16 grassroots divisions between go-karts, quarter midgets, and mini wedges also competed on Saturday.

Headlining that list of winners was Dustin Heath, who topped the 360 Clone class in the traditional Limbacher Memorial go-kart race, and triple Saturday quarter midget victor Weston Kudner.

Kudner’s scores came in the Animal Combined, Senior Honda, and Light 160 divisions.

RESULTS: 27th Rumble in Fort Wayne Night One; Allen County War Memorial Coliseum; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Dec. 19, 2025

National Midget Heat #1 (10 laps, two transfer): 1. 8UP-Joe Liguori [1]; 2. 96-Jacob Boxell [2] / 3. 6R-Bill Rose [3]; 4. 4B-Scott Koerner [4]; 5. 24R-Andrew Royer [5].

National Midget Heat #2 (10 laps, two transfer): 1. 75-Kasey Jedrzejek [1]; 2. 36-Jim Anderson [2] / 3. 29N-Avery Neal [5]; 4. 29-David Hair [4]; 5. 1-Nick Hamilton [3].

National Midget Heat #3 (10 laps, two transfer): 1. 31-Derek Bischak [1]; 2. 99C-Mario Clouser [2] / 3. 49H-Sam Hinds [4]; 4. 24-Thomas Eyman [3]; 5. 8-Jared Kimple (DNS).

National Midget Heat #4 (10 laps, two transfer): 1. 24B-Shawn Bonar [1]; 2. 6H-Ayrton Houk [3] / 3. 3-Chris Neuenschwander [2]; 4. 32-Trisdon Brown [4].

National Midget Pole Dash (10 laps, sets first two rows of A-Main): 1. 41-Cap Henry [1]; 2. 59-Bryan Nuckles [2]; 3. 92-Ricky Peterson [3]; 4. 46-Russ Gamester [4].

National Midget Last Chance Showdown #1 (12 laps, winner transfers): 1. 49H-Sam Hinds [2] / 2. 6R-Bill Rose [1]; 3. 4B-Scott Koerner [3]; 4. 24R-Andrew Royer [5]; 5. 24-Thomas Eyman (DNS); 6. 8-Jared Kimple (DNS).

National Midget Last Chance Showdown #2 (12 laps, winner transfers): 1. 3-Chris Neuenschwander [2] / 2. 32-Trisdon Brown [4]; 3. 29-David Hair [3]; 4. 1-Nick Hamilton [5]; 5. 29N-Avery Neal [1].

National Midget Burco Molding A-Feature (101 laps, extended by green-white-checkered finish): 1. 41-Cap Henry [1]; 2. 8UP-Joe Liguori [5]; 3. 75-Kasey Jedrzejek [6]; 4. 46-Russ Gamester [4]; 5. 96-Jacob Boxell [9]; 6. 6H-Ayrton Houk [12]; 7. 99C-Mario Clouser [11]; 8. 31-Derek Bischak [7]; 9. 3-Chris Neuenschwander [14]; 10. 36-Jim Anderson [10]; 11. 24B-Shawn Bonar [8]; 12. 92-Ricky Peterson [3]; 13. 49H-Sam Hinds [13]; 14. 59-Bryan Nuckles [2].

Lap Leader(s): Cap Henry 1-101.

Hard Charger: Ayrton Houk (+6)

Winged 600cc Micro Qualifying (best of two laps): 1. 94-Tyler Shullick, 7.333; 2. 46-Kelsey Mange, 7.685; 3. 40-John Ivy, 7.695; 4. 3W-Dylan Woodling, 7.745; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo, 7.822; 6. 21-Clay Sanders, 7.845; 7. 26-Colin Parker, 7.871; 8. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 7.912; 9. 01-Max Stambaugh, 7.912; 10. 16W-Dillon Nusbaum, 7.942; 11. 14-Keith Ousley, 7.988; 12. 5-Brian Busz, 8.055; 13. 71R-Tyler Rankin, 8.120; 14. 18-Brad Lamberson, 8.132; 15. 51-Jason Ormsby, 8.161; 16. 10R-Ryan Ball, NT.

Winged 600cc Micro Heat #1 (10 laps, all transfer): 1. 94-Tyler Shullick [1]; 2. 3W-Dylan Woodling [2]; 3. 16W-Dillon Nusbaum [4]; 4. 10R-Ryan Ball [6]; 5. 26-Colin Parker [3]; 6. 71R-Tyler Rankin [5].

Winged 600cc Micro Heat #2 (10 laps, all transfer): 1. 46-Kelsey Mange [1]; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn [3]; 3. 14-Keith Ousley [4]; 4. 18-Brad Lamberson [5]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo [2].

Winged 600cc Micro Heat #3 (10 laps, all transfer): 1. 40-John Ivy [1]; 2. 5-Brian Busz [4]; 3. 01-Max Stambaugh [3]; 4. 51-Jason Ormsby [5]; 5. 21-Clay Sanders (DNS).

Winged 600cc Micro A-Feature (25 laps): 1. 94-Tyler Shullick [3]; 2. 46-Kelsey Mange [2]; 3. 40-John Ivy [1]; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn [5]; 5. 3W-Dylan Woodling [4]; 6. 16W-Dillon Nusbaum [7]; 7. 01-Max Stambaugh [9]; 8. 26-Colin Parker [13]; 9. 29-Zeth Sabo [14]; 10. 71R-Tyler Rankin [16]; 11. 14-Keith Ousley [8]; 12. 18-Brad Lamberson [11]; 13. 10R-Ryan Ball [10]; 14. 5-Brian Busz [6]; 15. 51-Jason Ormsby [12]; 16. 21-Clay Sanders (DNS).

Lap Leader(s): Kelsey Mange 1-14, Tyler Shullick 15-25.

Non-Winged 600cc Micro Qualifying (best of two laps): 1. 17N-Dillon Nusbaum, 7.738; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 7.812; 3. 20-Tyler Shullick, 7.973; 4. 16-Owen Roush, 8.001; 5. 8-Matt Browning, 8.058; 6. 75B-Brian Busz, 8.060; 7. 21-Larry Sroufe, 8.081; 8. 12-Josh Ross, 8.093; 9. ES10-Easton Zent, 8.098; 10. 27M-Dylan Woodling, 8.100; 11. 73-Brent Busz, 8.100; 12. 4-Cameron McArthur, 8.523; 13. 83-Chase Ridenour, 8.638; 14. 9-Mike Fedorcak, 8.687; 15. 00-Bryan Martin, 8.798; 16. 5J-Josh Haynes, 8.881; 17. 14V-Colton Vogel, 8.997; 18. 15-Lane Head, 9.115; 19. 14K-Dawson Kelly, NT.

Non-Winged 600cc Micro Heat #1 (10 laps, top four transfer): 1. 17N-Dillon Nusbaum [1]; 2. 16-Owen Roush [2]; 3. 27M-Dylan Woodling [4]; 4. 21-Larry Sroufe [3] / 5. 5J-Josh Haynes [6]; 6. 83-Chase Ridenour [5]; 7. 14K-Dawson Kelly (DNS).

Non-Winged 600cc Micro Heat #2 (10 laps, top four transfer): 1. 68G-Tyler Gunn [1]; 2. 73-Brent Busz [4]; 3. 12-Josh Ross [3]; 4. 8-Matt Browning [2] / 5. 14V-Colton Vogel [6]; 6. 9-Mike Fedorcak [5].

Non-Winged 600cc Micro Heat #3 (10 laps, top four transfer): 1. 20-Tyler Shullick [1]; 2. 75B-Brian Busz [2]; 3. ES10-Easton Zent [3]; 4. 15-Lane Head [6]; 5. 4-Cameron McArthur [4]; 6. 00-Bryan Martin [5].

Non-Winged 600cc Micro A-Feature (25 laps): 1. 20-Tyler Shullick [3]; 2. 27M-Dylan Woodling [7]; 3. 75B-Brian Busz [6]; 4. 21-Larry Sroufe [10]; 5. 12-Josh Ross [8]; 6. 8-Matt Browning [11]; 7. 73-Brent Busz [1]; 8. 83-Chase Ridenour [16]; 9. 17N-Dillon Nusbaum [5]; 10. 4-Cameron McArthur [15]; 11. 15-Lane Head [12]; 12. ES10-Easton Zent [9]; 13. 00-Bryan Martin [18]; 14. 14V-Colton Vogel [14]; 15. 9-Mike Fedorcak [17]; 16. 16-Owen Roush [2]; 17. 68G-Tyler Gunn [4]; 18. 5J-Josh Haynes [13]; 19. 14K-Dawson Kelly (DNS).

Lap Leader(s): Brent Busz 1-16, Tyler Shullick 17-25.