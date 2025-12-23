𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞

From Gary Thomas

With the El Dorado County Fair being held one week later this coming year, some of the events during the month of June have shifted from the original schedule.

John Padjen Kids Bike Night will now be held on June 6th, while the Prospector’s Pursuit show will be June 13th. Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night will be contested a week after the Fair on June 27th.

Some of the divisions have also been altered for those dates. Please view the schedule below to see all the details.

—–

Placerville Speedway 2026 Schedule

Celebrating 61 years of Grassroots Racing

Saturday March 7: Test and Tune | noon-4pm. Pit Gate Opens at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 21: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | 23rd annual Tribute to Al Hinds Championship Opener

Saturday March 28: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Sluice Box Bonanza

Saturday April 4: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Thrill on the Hill- SCCT Opening Night

Saturday April 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Coors Light Big Trophy Night

Saturday April 18: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, BCRA Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Gold Strike Calamity

Saturday April 25: Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Tilford Tribute

Friday May 1: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | 8th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Redwood

Saturday May 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | 8th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Redwood

Saturday May 9: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Mother’s Day Madness

Saturday May 30: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Davy’s Race – Davy Thomas Memorial

Saturday June 6: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | John Padjen Kids Bike Night presented by Pizza Factory

Saturday June 13: Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Prospector’s Pursuit

Saturday June 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Fan Appreciation Night presented by Thompson’s Family of Dealerships

Saturday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks and Ltd. Late Models | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Anrak Night at the Races

Saturday July 18: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Gold Pan Rampage – WST Speedweek Night Two

Saturday August 1: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Carnett Clash presented by Fords Only

Saturday August 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Red Hawk Resort + Casino Night

Saturday August 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Half Priced Burger Night presented by Kings Meats

Saturday August 22: Kubota High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Gold Rush Classic

Saturday September 12: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | 21st annual Forni-Humphreys Classic Championship Night ($8,500-to-win)

Friday September 25: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour/ First Responders Night presented by the El Dorado County Sheriffs Dept.

Saturday September 26: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour/ First Responders Night presented by the El Dorado County Sheriffs Dept.

Saturday October 3: MotoX | Claim Jumpers Moto Madness

Saturday October 10: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Pay Dirt Showdown presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Friday November 13: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars| Hangtown 100

Saturday November 14: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Hangtown 100