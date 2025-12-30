Charge Wins Speedweek Feature at Avalon

LARA, VIC (December 30, 2025) — Jordyn Charge won the Australia Sprintcar Speedweek main event for the Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Tuesday night at Avalon Raceway. Lachlan McHugh, Jamie Veal, Brock Hallett, and Daniel Pestka rounded out the top five.

Australia Sprintcar Speedweek

Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Avalon Raceway

Lara, Victoria

Tuesday, December 30, 2026

Feature:

1. V60-Jordyn Charge

2. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

3. V35-Jamie Veal

4. Q5-Brock Hallett

5. S27-Daniel Pestka

6. V96-Corey McCullagh

7. V45-Rusty Hickman

8. V37-Grant Anderson

9. SA55-Parker Scott

10. S52-Matt Egel

11. N47-Marcus Dumesny

12. V26-Todd Moule

13. NZ1-Max Guilford

14. Q66-Ryan Newton

15. Q46-Dylan Menz

16. S63-Ryan Jones

17. VA88-Grant Stansfield

18. V8-Bobby Daly

19. V10-Steven Loader

20. NQ10-Jy Corbet

21. S98-Luke Storer

22. VA36-Ashley Cook

23. NT25-Will Carroll

24. N57-Matthew Dumesny