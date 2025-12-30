Charge Wins Speedweek Feature at Avalon

LARA, VIC (December 30, 2025) — Jordyn Charge won the Australia Sprintcar Speedweek main event for the Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Tuesday night at Avalon Raceway. Lachlan McHugh, Jamie Veal, Brock Hallett, and Daniel Pestka rounded out the top five.
Australia Sprintcar Speedweek
Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Avalon Raceway
Lara, Victoria
Tuesday, December 30, 2026
Feature:
1. V60-Jordyn Charge
2. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
3. V35-Jamie Veal
4. Q5-Brock Hallett
5. S27-Daniel Pestka
6. V96-Corey McCullagh
7. V45-Rusty Hickman
8. V37-Grant Anderson
9. SA55-Parker Scott
10. S52-Matt Egel
11. N47-Marcus Dumesny
12. V26-Todd Moule
13. NZ1-Max Guilford
14. Q66-Ryan Newton
15. Q46-Dylan Menz
16. S63-Ryan Jones
17. VA88-Grant Stansfield
18. V8-Bobby Daly
19. V10-Steven Loader
20. NQ10-Jy Corbet
21. S98-Luke Storer
22. VA36-Ashley Cook
23. NT25-Will Carroll
24. N57-Matthew Dumesny