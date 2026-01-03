Beason, Pursley, Hutchison, Vasconellos, and Wittmer Win Drillers During Tulsa Shootout

By T.J. Buffenbarger

TULSA, OK (January 3, 2026) — After a week of racing with over 2,000 entries Jonathan Beason, Daison Pursley, Cullen Hutchison, Jeff Yantis, Braxon Vasconcellos, and Jax Wittmer took home golden driller trophies for winning feature events Saturday night during the 41st Hyper Racing Tulsa Shootout presented by NOS Energy Drink at the Tulsa Expo Raceway.

Outlaw Non-Wing Micro Sprint

Jonathan Beason picked up the third golden driller of his career by winning the 55 lap Outlaw Non-Wing Micro Sprint feature as the final event of the shootout. Beason was smooth on the bottom of the racetrack leading all 55 laps in route to the victory.

For Beason his car was best when it counted after having some struggles with the handling earlier in the week.

That car is perfect,” said Beason about the handling of his machine in the main event. “I was bitching about it all week, and I think the guys finally told me to shut up and drive it. I don’t know what they did. Don’t really care. That’s the best car we had all week when it counted.”

Jeffrey Newell kept Beason in his sights for most of the second half of the event but could not get enough momentum to get under Beason for the victory.

Chris Anderws with a stock engine charged from 20th starting position or round out an all-Oklahoma podium.

Winged Outlaw Micro Sprint

After 15 years of coming to the Tulsa Shootout, Pursley won his first ever main event at the Tulsa Shootout in the winged outlaw micro sprint class. Pursley led all 30 laps in route to the victory, having to hold off challenges from Kyle Larson and a charging Steven Snyder, Jr.

Pursley was all smiles to finally take a golden driller back to Locust Grove, Oklahoma after so many years of trying to win one of the Saturday night main events at the Expo.

“I’ve been coming here for so long and won one of those little golden guys so bad. I felt like this place has haunted me for so many years and never honestly thought I would get one with just how bad I wanted it,” said an emotional Pursley in victory lane. “ I just wouldn’t want to be at any other place than the Tulsa Expo come December and January time.

Pursley’s victory did not come easy with Larson challenging him for the lead following a mistake coming off turn four during the closing stages of the feature event and a charging Snyder, who moved up from 12th starting position, over the final three laps.

“I felt like I made one mistake, and it was that one that whole entire race,” said Pursley of his bobble off turn four. “I just got into the curb wrong, and it spit me down the track. Unfortunately, Kyle was there, and he made a little bit of contact, but, yeah, just super fun race.”

Snyder, Jeffrey Newell, Larson, and Emerson Axsom from 15th starting position rounded out the top five.

Non-Wing Stock Micro Sprint

13-year-old Cullen Hutchison from Butler, Pennsylvania drove a race well beyond his years holding off challenges from USAC standouts Briggs Danner and Jake Andreotti and micro sprint veteran and former shootout winner Frank Flud for the win.

Afterwards Hutchison was thrilled with winning the main event on Micro Sprint racing’s biggest stage in the class with the most entries.

“This does not feel real at all. I mean, this is just amazing though, getting in front of all these fans and everybody in the micro world,” said Hutchison in victory lane. “This is the biggest race, and I just won in the biggest class, so I’m happy.

Hutchinson started on the front row and built up a 2.071 second lead before a caution for a spin by Braxton Flatt erased that advantage. Hutchison was up for the challenge pulling away during the restart.

Danner moved up to second by lap 14 and was hustling his car around the top of the track to catch Hutchison.

On the final lap Andreotti, Flud, and Stewart Snyder were involved in an incident that ended their night, but gave the field one more shot at Hutchison for the lead. Hutchison was up the challenge maintaining a 0.703 second advantage at the finish.

Brock Berreth was able to slide by Danner for second after the final restart while Danner held on to the final podium position.

Winged Stock Micro Sprint

Bakersfield, California’s Jeff Yantis was able to maintain a comfortable distance in the lead during winged Micro Sprint feature until a green, white checkered finish. Yantis was up for the challenge, holding off Frank Flud and Daison Pursley for the victory.

For Yantis, the victory was redemption after a third-place fun last year in the shootout. When asked about how much he thought about the previous year, Yantis gave an answer expected of a racer who came close to winning their first Golden Driller at the shootout.

“Every single day I thought about it,” said Yantis. “I knew that car has something in it.”

A-Class Restricted Micro Sprint

Visalia, California’s Braxon Vasconcellos was smooth on the low side of the racetrack to win the restricted A-Class micro sprint feature event. Vasconcellos had to hold off Brycen Roush, who was glued to Vasconcellos’ back bumper for most of the event.

Roush, Chase DeMarco, Owen Larson, and Bryce Shaid rounded out the top five.

Junior Sprint

Jax Wittmer from Fleetwood, Pennsylvania led all 20 laps of the Junior Sprint Car main event holding a 1.762 second advantage over second place. Grayson Graham. Stetson Stroup, Gage Pio, and Levi Ballard rounded out the top five.