McIntosh and Pickens Win Features at Auckland

AUCKLAND< NZ (January 4, 2026) -- Cannon McIntosh and Michael Pickens picked up feature victories on Sunday at Lucas Oil Auckland Speedway in the midget and sprint car divisions respectively. McIntosh made the flight from Bixby, Oklahoma to Auckland, New Zealand worthwhile, taking the lead on lap two of the midget car feature and never looked back for his first feature victory of the 2026 calendar year. Pickens, Trent Way, Brad Mosen, and Hayden Williams rounded out the top five. Pickens rebounded to win the winged sprint car feature over Christian Hermansen, Ryan O'Connor, Luke Brown, and Brody Mathieson. Lucas Oil Auckland Speedway Auckland, New Zealand Sunday, January 4, 2026 Midget Cars Feature: 1. 1USA-Cannon McIntosh 2. 54C-Michael Pickens 3. 9A-Trent Way 4. 10A-Brad Mosen 5. 27M-Hayden Williams 6. 45C-Ben Morgan 7. 71A-Alec Insley 8. 63A-Jayden Worthington 9. 22K-Terance Dorrell 10. 39A-Peter Hunnibell 11. 73M-Carlos Stone 12. 78K-C.J. Wilson 13. 57M-Ben Vaughn 14. 24A-Morgan McHugh 15. 17A-Ryan Baker Winged 410 Sprint Cars Feature: 1. 54C-Michael Pickens 2. 99M-Christian Hermansen 3. 98M-Ryan O'Connor 4. 89A-Luke Brown 5. 85M-Brody Mathieson 6. 67A-Nico Pinkerton