IRA Adds Harry Neitzel Tribute September 4th at Dodge County Fairgrounds

(January 6, 2026) – The Bumper to Bumper/Auto Value Interstate Racing Association announced on Tuesday that the series would visit the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Friday, September 4th 2026 for the Harry Neitzel Tribute.

With the loss of the Beaver Dam Raceway near the Dodge County Fairgrounds, the IRA schedule was without a race in Beaver Dam during its initial release.

The IRA sprint cars will be joined on the program by the Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 sprint cars.

The Dodge County race now will start a three-night weekend for IRA with the tour heading north on Saturday to 141 Speedway in Maribel, Wisconsin before heading over to The Hill Raceway in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.