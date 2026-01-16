Carson Macedo Wins Sprintcar Power Tour Feature at Tolmer

BORDERTOWN, SA (January 16, 2026) — Carson Macedo picked up his first feature victory of the 2026 calendar year during the Sprintcar Power Tour event Friday night at Tolmer Speedway. macedo took the lead on lap seven and led the remainder of the 30-lap affair. James McFadden, Marcus Dumesny, Cole Macedo, and Kaiden Manders rounded out the top five.
The Sprintcar Power Tour returns to action Saturday night with a second program at Tolmer.
Sprintcar Power Tour
Tolmer Speedway
Bordertown, South Australia
Friday, January 16, 2026
A-Main:
1. 1. W60-Carson Macedo
2. A1-James McFadden
3. N47-Marcus Dumesny
4. USA40-Cole Macedo
5. W71-Kaiden Manders
6. S52-Matt Egel
7. Q46-Dylan Menz
8. S50-Dylan Jenkin
9. W21-Justin Whittall
10. S80-Bradley Vaughan
11. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
12. V98-Peter Doukas
13. W17-Aaron Reutzel
14. N16-Daniel Sayre
15. S3-Ben Morris
16. NZ1-Max Guilford
17. S63-Ryan Jones
18. W3-Callum Williamson
19. V37-Grant Anderson
20. W8-Andrew Priolo
21. T22-Jock Goodyer
22. Q54-Randy Morgan
23. NQ10-Jy Cobert
24. N88-Tim Kaeding