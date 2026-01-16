Carson Macedo Wins Sprintcar Power Tour Feature at Tolmer

BORDERTOWN, SA (January 16, 2026) — Carson Macedo picked up his first feature victory of the 2026 calendar year during the Sprintcar Power Tour event Friday night at Tolmer Speedway. macedo took the lead on lap seven and led the remainder of the 30-lap affair. James McFadden, Marcus Dumesny, Cole Macedo, and Kaiden Manders rounded out the top five.

The Sprintcar Power Tour returns to action Saturday night with a second program at Tolmer.

Sprintcar Power Tour

Tolmer Speedway

Bordertown, South Australia

Friday, January 16, 2026

A-Main:

1. 1. W60-Carson Macedo

2. A1-James McFadden

3. N47-Marcus Dumesny

4. USA40-Cole Macedo

5. W71-Kaiden Manders

6. S52-Matt Egel

7. Q46-Dylan Menz

8. S50-Dylan Jenkin

9. W21-Justin Whittall

10. S80-Bradley Vaughan

11. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

12. V98-Peter Doukas

13. W17-Aaron Reutzel

14. N16-Daniel Sayre

15. S3-Ben Morris

16. NZ1-Max Guilford

17. S63-Ryan Jones

18. W3-Callum Williamson

19. V37-Grant Anderson

20. W8-Andrew Priolo

21. T22-Jock Goodyer

22. Q54-Randy Morgan

23. NQ10-Jy Cobert

24. N88-Tim Kaeding