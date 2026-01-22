Central Arizona Raceway Gets Rebrand with Avanti

From Brad Whitfield

CASA GRANDE, AZ (January 22, 2026) — Brad Whitfield & Jerry Petty are proud to announce that Central Arizona Raceway has officially been rebranded and renamed Avanti Raceway Park at Central Arizona. The new name marks a significant step in aligning Avanti’s (Italian for moving forward) expanding portfolio of racing events under one unified identity.

The renaming reflects Avanti’s continued investment in premier motorsports events across the country and its commitment to strengthening the connection between those events, the teams, and the fans who support them. Avanti currently sponsors several high-profile races and championships, including:

Avanti Corn Belt Clash at Knoxville Raceway (USAC National Series)

Avanti Capitani Classic at Knoxville Raceway

Avanti BC39 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (USAC Midgets)

Avanti Western World Championships featuring the USAC National Sprint Cars and USAC CRA Sprint Car Series at Avanti Raceway Park

USAC Western States Midget Series

Petty is especially proud of his longstanding relationship with United States Auto Club (USAC) and looks forward to continuing to help grow sprint car and midget racing throughout the United States.

In addition to the rebrand, discussions are underway for the development of a new quarter midget track at Avanti Raceway Park. The proposed facility would support the NASCAR Youth Series, in collaboration with USAC and Petty Performance Edge, creating new opportunities for young drivers and families to enter the sport.

“Our goal is to have another crown jewel racetrack in Arizona again,” Petty said. “Avanti Raceway Park represents a long-term vision — one that brings together top-tier racing, youth development, and a passion for growing the sport at every level.”

The Avanti Raceway Park name will be used moving forward across all official communications, branding, and event promotions, signaling a new chapter for one of Arizona’s most important motorsports venues.