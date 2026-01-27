Carson Macedo Ready to Continue World of Outlaws Title Pursuit with Jason Johnson Racing

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (January 23, 2026) – Jason Johnson’s ultimate goal when he built Jason Johnson Racing was a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship, and Carson Macedo intends to fulfill it for him.

The Lemoore, CA native is officially signed on for his eighth consecutive year with The Greatest Show on Dirt and sixth since joining forces with the “Ragin’ Cajun’s” team. They’ve proven to be one of the sport’s top combinations as Macedo has racked up 52 Series victories and finished no worse than third in points aboard the No. 41. Their résumé together boasts a pair of National Open titles, an $83,000 Dennis Roth Classic score, four checkered flags from the famed Knoxville Raceway, and much more.

The 2025 season marked a slight slip for Macedo. After rising to runner-up in 2024, Michael Kofoid eclipsed him for second last year, forcing Macedo to settle for third. The stats for Macedo were still stout as he amassed 11 wins, 25 podiums, 35 top fives, and 53 top 10s. It marked Macedo’s fourth time in the last five years reaching double-digit victories.

The group continues to be led by team owner/crew chief Philip Dietz, with Robby McQuinn (car chief) and Adam Zimmerman (tire specialist) both returning for their third seasons with JJR. With the same crew committed and as motivated as ever, expect Macedo to be in the thick of the 2026 championship hunt.

Macedo and Jason Johnson Racing begin the chase for the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car championship at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 4-7 in Barberville, FL. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

