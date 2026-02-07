Myers Wins Salute to Goodie at Rupuna

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ (February 7, 2026) — Joel Myers Jr. wrapped up his tour of New Zealand by winning the feature event during the “Salute to Goodie” Saturday night with the War of the Wings Sprintcar at Ruapuna Speedway. Myers, from Santa Rosa, California, topped Connor Rangi and Zakary Sokol for his first feature victory of the 2026 calendar year. Caleb Baughn and Dyllan Forsey rounded out the top five.
Ben Morgan won the Midget Car feature while Corey Duckmanton won the Wingless v6 Sprint Car main event.
War of the Wings Sprintcars
Ruapuna Speedway
Christchurch, New Zealand
Saturday, February 7, 2026
Feature:
1. 2NZ-Joel Myers Jr.
2. 57N-Connor Rangi
3. 47-Zackary Sokol
4. 25C-Caleb Baughan
5. 17C-Dyllan Forsey
6. 9N-Gus Dawsom
7. 12I-Joshua McIntyre
8. 49C-Baylee Clive
9. 75N-Jack Burson
10. 16C-Kyle Glover
11. 78C-Matthew Leversedge
12. 88I-Jacob McIntyre
13. 19C-Jamie Duff
14. 16T-Matthew Anderson
15. 47C-Harry McIntyre
DNS: 57C-Kane Jemmett