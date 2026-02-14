Grant Wins Winter Dirt Games Finale

By T.J. Buffenbarger

OCALA, FL (February 14, 2026) – Justin Grant and his TOPP Motorsports team were able to overcome mechanical issues early in their Florida trip to win the finale of Winter Dirt Games Saturday night at Ocala Speedway with the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series.

Grant was able to pass Brady Bacon with three laps to go and drive away for the victory and $10,000 winner’s prize. After the race Grant said getting his car working properly was key to what some were saying were difficult conditions to pass at Ocala during the four nights of competition.

“Everybody kept talking about how single file it is and I just kept saying we’re just not good enough yet,” said Grant. “We just kept working on it, to make it better, and finally got therace car cooperating with my feet and what I was wanting to do with the car.”

Bacon led Kyle Cummins at the start of the 40-lap finale. A caution flag on lap seven for Tom Harris contact with the wall that pushed in his back bumper did not phase Bacon as he maintained the lead.

As traffic came into play on lap 14, Cummins was able to close on Bacon for the lead and try pull off a slide job to take the lead off turn four, but Bacon was able to counter and maintain the top spot.

Grant made his presence known racing with Mitchel Moles for the third spot. That soon turned into a three-car race for second position with Cummins, which allowed Bacon to pull away.

The caution flag appeared again on 18 and 29 for Gunnar Setser slowing on track.

After the restart Moles was able to slide by Cummins on lap 31, but a caution negated the pass when Briggs Danner stopped at the top of the racetrack, handing second position back to Cummins due to the lap not being completed.

After the restart Grant built up momentum and drove past Cummins off turn two on lap 33. Grant quickly closed in on Bacon for the lead, taking the top position on lap 37 with a similar move he used to take second position from Cummins.

From there Grant drove away for the victory by 1.542 seconds over Bacon, Cummins, Moles, and Logan Seavey.

Seavey’s fifth place finish in the feature secured the overall Winter Dirt Games championship.

USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series

Winter Dirt Games

Ocala Speedway

Ocala, Florida

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Feature:

1. 4-Justin Grant

2. 20-Brady Bacon

3. 3P-Kyle Cummins

4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles

5. 57-Logan Seavey

6. 5T-Jake Swanson

7. 12-Robert Ballou

8. 92-Chase Stockon

9. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr

10. 14-Jadon Rogers

11. 6T-Trey Osborne

12. 41-Ricky Lewis

13. 63-Cale Coons

14. 39-Briggs Danner

15. 6-Logan Calderwood

16. 2B-Chelby Hinton

17. 13-Chase Howard

18. 84-Tom Harris

19. 5G-Gunnar Setser

20. 16-Harley Burns

21. 97UK-Ryan Harrison

22. 24 C.J. Leary