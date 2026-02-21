Chris Martin Wins USCS Feature at Southern Raceway

MILTON, FL (February 21, 2026) — Chris Martin improved upon his second-place finish on Friday night by winning Saturday’s United Sprint Car Series feature at Southern Raceway.

Martin, from Ankeny, Iowa, started on the front row and led all 30-laps in route to his first feature victory of the 2026 season.

Friday’s feature winner Davie Franek, Corbin Gurley, Ricky Peterson, and Max Stambaugh rounded out the top five.

United Sprint Car Series

Southern Raceway

Milton, Florida

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Feature:

1. 44-Chris Martin

2. 28F-Davie Franek

3. 12-Corbin Gurley

4. 3P-Ricky Peterson

5. 71H-Max Stambaugh

6. 3-Jordon Mallett

7. 22-Riley Goodno

8. 94-Hayden Wise

9. 11-Trey Meredith

10. 4-Danny Smith

11. 13-Van Gurley Jr.

12. 77T-Tyeller Powless

13. 01M-Shane Morgan

14. 01-Tim Shaffer

15. 24-Terry McCarl

16. 28S_Rusty Stanford

17. 88-Brandon Blenden

18. 28-Jeff Willingham

19. 10-Terry Gray

20. 48-Coen McDaniel

21. 00-P.J. Reutimann