Chris Martin Wins USCS Feature at Southern Raceway

MILTON, FL (February 21, 2026) — Chris Martin improved upon his second-place finish on Friday night by winning Saturday’s United Sprint Car Series feature at Southern Raceway.
Martin, from Ankeny, Iowa, started on the front row and led all 30-laps in route to his first feature victory of the 2026 season.
Friday’s feature winner Davie Franek, Corbin Gurley, Ricky Peterson, and Max Stambaugh rounded out the top five.
United Sprint Car Series
Southern Raceway
Milton, Florida
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Feature:
1. 44-Chris Martin
2. 28F-Davie Franek
3. 12-Corbin Gurley
4. 3P-Ricky Peterson
5. 71H-Max Stambaugh
6. 3-Jordon Mallett
7. 22-Riley Goodno
8. 94-Hayden Wise
9. 11-Trey Meredith
10. 4-Danny Smith
11. 13-Van Gurley Jr.
12. 77T-Tyeller Powless
13. 01M-Shane Morgan
14. 01-Tim Shaffer
15. 24-Terry McCarl
16. 28S_Rusty Stanford
17. 88-Brandon Blenden
18. 28-Jeff Willingham
19. 10-Terry Gray
20. 48-Coen McDaniel
21. 00-P.J. Reutimann