Franek Continues Winning Ways With USCS at Milton

MILTON, FL (February 20, 2026) — Davie Franek scored his third feature victory of the 2026 season Friday night with the United Sprint Car Series at Southern Raceway. Franek, from Wantage, New Jersey, started on the pole and led all 25-laps in route to the victory.

Chris Martin moved up from seventh starting position to claim the runner up position while Tim Shaffer, Max Stambaugh, and Terry McCarl rounded out the top five.

The United Sprint Car Series returns to action Saturday with a second night of racing at Southern Raceway.

United Sprint Car Series

Southern Raceway

Milton, Florida

Friday, February 20, 2026

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Danny Smith[3]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

3. 10-Terry Gray[2]

4. 48-Coen McDaniel[6]

5. 00-PJ Reutimann[5]

6. 22-Riley Goodno[7]

7. 28-Jeff Willingham[1]

Butlerbuilt Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Tim Shaffer[1]

2. 24-Terry McCarl[5]

3. 11-Trey Meredith[2]

4. 88-Brandon Blenden[6]

5. 3M-Jordon Mallett[4]

6. 28S-Rusty Sanford[3]

Schoenfeld Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Van Gurley Jr[1]

2. 44-Chris Martin[2]

3. 28F-Davie Franek[7]

4. 3-Ricky Peterson[6]

5. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]

6. 94-Hayden Wise[4]

7. 77T-Tyeller Powless[3]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 28F-Davie Franek[3]

2. 4-Danny Smith[1]

3. 13-Van Gurley Jr[4]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[5]

5. 01-Tim Shaffer[6]

6. 24-Terry McCarl[2]

USCS Sprint Car Feature (25 Laps)

1. 28F-Davie Franek[1]

2. 44-Chris Martin[7]

3. 01-Tim Shaffer[5]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

5. 24-Terry McCarl[6]

6. 48-Coen McDaniel[8]

7. 13-Van Gurley Jr[3]

8. 12-Corbin Gurley[14]

9. 3-Ricky Peterson[10]

10. 88-Brandon Blenden[9]

11. 11-Trey Meredith[12]

12. 22-Riley Goodno[16]

13. 10-Terry Gray[11]

14. 00-PJ Reutimann[13]

15. 94-Hayden Wise[17]

16. 77T-Tyeller Powless[19]

17. 28-Jeff Willingham[20]

18. 3M-Jordon Mallett[15]

19. 28S-Rusty Sanford[18]

20. 4-Danny Smith[2]