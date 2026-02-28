Eddie Tafoya Jr. Hopes His First Start of 2026 Is as Hot as the Arizona Temperature

From Eddie Tafoya Racing

Chino Hills, CA — February 26, 2026 — Chino Hills, California, sprint car veteran Eddie Tafoya Jr. will open his 2026 racing season Saturday night, February 28, when the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars visit Arizona’s racy 1/3-mile, banked Mohave Valley Raceway. Spectator gates at the desert oval—where temperatures are expected to soar to 94 degrees in the afternoon—will open at 4:00 p.m., with the first green flag dropping at 6:00.

547658582_24513056954970709_796655146152693630_n.jpg

Eddie Tafoya Jr. at Perris Auto Speedway in 2025. Doug Allen photo.

The 28-year-old returns to a track where he has enjoyed consistent success since sprint cars made their return to the facility in 2022. In seven USAC/CRA starts at the speedway—located just five minutes from the Colorado River and 25 miles from Laughlin, Nevada—Tafoya has recorded five top-10 finishes, including two top-five results and a best finish of third. Simply put, it is one of his favorite places to race.

“We are usually a real good car out of the box when we get there,” Tafoya said before a race in 2025. “I think the only times I have not run good there is when I have had motor issues.”

Last season, after opening his year with six USAC National Sprint Car Series races in Florida, Tafoya made his first USAC/CRA start of the year at Mohave Valley. He qualified 10th in a stout 31-car field, but trouble struck during qualifying when the torque ball backed off. The issue forced the team to replace the entire torque tube and bell housing, sidelining Tafoya for his heat race as the crew thrashed to make repairs.

Once back on track, Tafoya started on the outside of the front row in the 12-lap B Main, needing a top-six finish to advance to the 30-lap feature. He left no doubt, racing to a third-place finish to earn his transfer spot.

In the main event, the 2018 Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns Champion and 2019 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year, delivered one of the standout performances of the night. Rolling off from 10th on the outside of row five, Tafoya methodically carved his way through the field to finish fifth. Only two drivers passed more cars during the exciting feature.

Fans wishing to see Tafoya in action this Saturday can purchase tickets at the gate, cash only, with pricing as follows:

General Admission (including seniors): $25.00

Children ages 6–12: $15.00

Children 5 and under: FREE!!!!

For those unable to make the trip to The Grand Canyon State, Saturday night’s race will be streamed live on Flo Racing.

Tafoya can be followed on Instagram at @eddietafoya51.

Team Tafoya Racing would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, Gasper Transportation, CMI Precision Machining, Owen’s Insurance Services, Keen Concrete, DRC Chassis, and Rider Racing Engines for their continued support of the 2025 season. If you would like to join forces with the team for another fun and exciting year of racing in 2026, please contact Tafoya at Eddie Tafoya Jr. at (909) 393-3999 or mailto:teamtafoya@aol.com