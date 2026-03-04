Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing Announces 2026 Partner Line-Up

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 3, 2026) – The 2026 High Limit Racing Series (High Limit Racing) season gets underway in just over a week and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR) is pleased to announce its partner line-up and unveil a fresh look for the 2025 High Limit Racing champion, Rico Abreu. Kicking off this year’s campaign with the SugarBee® Blackjack Bash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on March 12 – 14, Abreu and the No. 24 team will begin their chase of a second consecutive High Limit Racing title.

Returning for a seventh year, Carquest, an American automotive parts distribution network owned and operated by Advance through over 680 independent retailers, will support St. Helena, California’s Abreu as a primary partner setting aim on success from coast-to-coast in 2026 and ultimately a High Limit Racing championship.

Joining TSR for the 2026 campaign will be head of the class apple brand, SugarBee® Apple. Featuring a crisp crunch, caramel-and-honey toned sweetness with a hint of molasses and excellent storage capacity, SugarBee® Apple is among the most highly sought-after varieties for retailers nationwide. Nearly 200 growers across Washington State work to bring this stunning apple to eager consumers and TSR is proud to welcome them to our racing audience worldwide.

Continuing a 16-year relationship with the Brownsburg, Ind. based motorsports operation, Curb-Agajanian Racing will again partner with TSR as a co-entrant for Abreu. Partnering in 2010 for the first time, Curb-Agajanian Racing, Curb Records and TSR own a longstanding tradition of monumental success, acquiring not only victories but seven Knoxville Nationals championships, six World of Outlaws championships and one High Limit Racing championship.

Waste Connections will also continue its relationship with Abreu into his next chapter as the driver of the TSR House Car in 2026. The premier provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, resource recovery and disposal services, Waste Connections is committed to improving the environment for the future of the communities across the United States and Canada. Hosting employees and guests around the country at High Limit Racing events is a priority for the brand and they’ll continue to expand upon these initiatives via the Abreu/TSR partnership this season.

Abreu’s partnership with Arc-Zone.com will also continue into 2026 as he begins a new chapter in his career with TSR. For nearly 28 years, Arc-Zone.com has been the leading supplier of high-performance welding tools, parts and solutions. With clientele ranging from Fortune 500 companies, small independent shops and the U.S. Government, professionals worldwide rely on Arc-Zone.com to deliver reliable and innovative metal fabrication tools and equipment.

TSR and Abreu are also proud to welcome innovative marketing and communications partner Martin One Source (MOS) back for its second season. The “Official Communications Partner of Tony Stewart Racing Sprint Car” is headquartered in Central Illinois with locations in Champaign and Peoria, Ill., MOS delivers comprehensive print, apparel, promotional, signage, and direct mail services to organizations nationwide. Striving to provide excellence to industry leaders, MOS combines cutting-edge technology with proven expertise to strengthen clients’ brand presence.

Returning for the 2026 season, TSR is pleased to welcome Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts (Elliott’s) back to its partnership line-up. Based in Warsaw, Ind., Elliott’s is the official trailer retailer of TSR and carries a large selection of trailers and golf carts. Owned and operated by Cindy Elliott, the familiar motorsports brand is a one-stop experience for sales, service, financing and parts.

TSR is also proud to welcome back Mobil 1, which has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running for 51 years. With products that combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops on the road and the track.

Additionally, Abreu and TSR are proud to work with FloRacing, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Hoosier Tire, Pacific Boring, Swan Island, Jaxon’s Superheroes Foundation and several other partners again in 2026.

Abreu will commence the 2026 season in Las Vegas with the High Limit Racing Series on March 12 – 14. The following week, the team and series will move on to Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Ariz., on March 19 – 21. For those who can’t make the journey to the West coast this month, FloRacing.com will provide coverage of every lap. For more information regarding FloRacing, please visit www.floracing.com.

For details pertaining to the High Limit Racing Series, please visit www.highlimitracing.com.

For information about TSR, Abreu or the team’s full partner line-up, please visit www.tonystewartracing.com or www.ricoabreu.com.

