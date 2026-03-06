Torgerson Proving He Belongs Among the Best with Shark Racing

By Alex Nieten

EASTABOGA, AL (March 5, 2026) – Ashton Torgerson stood on the frontstretch of Volusia Speedway Park on Monday night sounding like he’d been there before.

But the reality is, he hadn’t. The 19-year-old had just secured his first career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series podium with an impressive drive from sixth to second. Some of the names he passed to get there? A few of the sport’s best like David Gravel, Carson Macedo, and Sheldon Haudenschild.

Still, the 19-year-old acted as if it was another day on the job, hands stoically clasped behind his back while giving what seems as if it may be the first of many top three interviews.

Eyebrows were raised last April when Shark Racing announced they were bringing Torgerson aboard. Could this relatively unproven teenager hold his own in the Sprint Car hotbed of Pennsylvania? He quickly silenced critics with many impressive results including a win at BAPS Motor Speedway and top 10 in Eldora Speedway’s Kings Royal. And now the driver that’s mature beyond his years is already showing he belongs with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

Monday’s result isn’t the only proof. That was just one of the trio of top 10s he collected during the season’s first five races at Volusia. He also set Simpson Quick Time on the first night of the campaign. It’s clear the consistency is there, and the Bike Week Jamboree finale made it clear this kid is going to contend for wins.

“I was pretty good there early on, sat there around fifth or sixth,” Torgerson explained. “Then I really figured out the track, and the car came to me a little bit better. There at the end, I don’t know if I really could’ve done anything different to get the lead but hats off to Macri. He was quick, but I definitely feel like I had something for him.”

This is an opportunity Torgerson doesn’t intend to squander. Bobby and Jacob Allen saw something in him that many didn’t. He doesn’t want to let them down. He’s honoring “Scruffy” every time he hits the track.

The early standings for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year presented by Five Star Bodies already show Torgerson with a 40-point advantage over his closest competitor, Scotty Thiel. There’s a long way to go, but all those who questioned Torgerson receiving this chance are much quieter these days.

“It’s surreal to have this crew behind me and believe in me,” Torgerson said. “It’s a rookie season with the Outlaws, so it’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. This is definitely one of the ups. I can’t thank my crew enough. They work their tails off for me.”

Torgerson’s rookie season rolls into Eastaboga, AL’s Talladega Short Track on Friday, March 6 and Columbus, MS’ Magnolia Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 7. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.