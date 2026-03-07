Heavy Rain, Severe Weather Threat Cancel Saturday’s Black Ice Brawl

By Alex Nieten

COLUMBUS, MS (March 6, 2026) – With Precision Weather models showing a near 100-percent chance of precipitation through much of Saturday afternoon and evening in Columbus, MS and thunderstorms with strong, gusty winds at Magnolia Motor Speedway, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and track officials have agreed to cancel the Black Ice Brawl in the interest of fan and competitor safety.

If you purchased a ticket in advance for Saturday’s race at Magnolia, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until April 7 to request a refund.

For fans local to the area looking for an option to use the ticket credit, the World of Outlaws Late Models presented by DIRTVision will be visiting Magnolia Motor Speedway on March 20-21 for the Duel at the Mag.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series now shifts its focus to the lone Texas trip of 2026 at Kennedale Speedway Park on Friday-Saturday, March 13-14. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

David Gravel entered the weekend leading the points with Carson Macedo being the closest full-time competitor behind him, trailing by a slim eight markers.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.