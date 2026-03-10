Thirteenth Annual POWRi Turnpike Challenge Approaches for National & West Midgets

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (3/9/26) – Continuing its role as the traditional season-opening event for POWRi National and West Midget League competition, the Thirteenth Annual Turnpike Challenge returns to Oklahoma with a three-night showcase across two premier Sooner State venues.

The annual spring staple opens with a single-night stop at Creek County Speedway on Thursday, March 12, before shifting east to Port City Raceway for a two-night finale on Friday and Saturday, March 13–14. The event once again brings together elite open-wheel competition, pairing National and West Midget League action with the Factory Fourteen National Open Wheel 600 Series.

Thursday, March 12

Turnpike Challenge at Creek County Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget League

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restrictor Micro

Times:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602319

Pricing:

General Admission: $20.00

Seniors (65+)/Military: $15.00

Kids (11–14): $10.00

Pit Pass: $40.00

Buy Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505346

National & West Midget League Payout:

$3,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $550, 6. $500, 7. $ 450, 8. $400, 9. $350, 10. $325, 11. $315, 12. $305, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15-22: $225. Non-Qualifiers: $50.

Friday, March 13

Turnpike Challenge at Port City Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restrictor Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 Jr. Sprint

Times:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602322

Pricing:

General Admission: $20.00

Seniors (65+): $15.00

Kids (6–14): $10.00

Pit Pass: $40.00

Buy Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505373

National & West Midget League Payout:

$3,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $550, 6. $500, 7. $ 450, 8. $400, 9. $350, 10. $325, 11. $315, 12. $305, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15-22: $225. Non-Qualifiers: $50.

Saturday, March 14

Turnpike Challenge at Port City Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restrictor Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 Jr. Sprint

Times:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:15 PM

Engine Heat: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602325

Pricing:

General Admission: $20.00

Seniors (65+): $15.00

Kids (6–14): $10.00

Pit Pass: $40.00

Buy Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505391

National & West Midget League Payout:

$5,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,000, 4. $750, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $ 450, 8. $400, 9. $375, 10. $350, 11. $325, 12. $315, 13. $310, 14. $305, 15-22: $300. Non-Qualifiers: $50.

Additional Notes:

Returning Top-10 finishers from the 2025 points standings in each League (National & West Midget) will receive one FREE pit pass per night during the Thirteenth Annual Turnpike Challenge.

POWRi Memberships are available online at:

https://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1168430.

Track & Event Information:

Track details, points standings, and facility information can be found online at:

www.creekcountyspeedway.co | 18450 OK-66, Kellyville, OK 74039 | (918) 693-7223

Additional Port City Raceway information including tickets, race recaps, and updates can be found at: www.portcityraceway.net | 1706 N 161st E Ave., Tulsa, OK | (918) 438-7856 | Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/portcityraceway.

All POWRi National & West Midget League events will be streamed live from Start2Finish. For streaming access or to purchase an Express Pass, visit www.s2ftv.com.

For continued updates, race recaps, full results, and press releases, follow POWRi online at www.powri.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.