Star-Studded Entry List Takes Shape for POWRi Turnpike Challenge Presented by Milestone Home Services

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (3/11/26) – Continuing as the seasonal-opening staple of POWRi National and West Midget League competition, the Thirteenth Annual Turnpike Challenge presented by Milestone Home Services returns to a pair of familiar Sooner State venues this week. The event begins with a single-night stop at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa on Thursday, March 12, before shifting north to Port City Raceway for back-to-back nights of racing on Friday and Saturday, March 13–14.

With 40+ entries expected, the field for the 13th Annual Turnpike Challenge is shaping up to be one of the deepest and most competitive editions in event history.

The Turnpike Challenge has grown into one of the most anticipated early-season events on the schedule, regularly attracting a blend of championship contenders, rising rookies, and standout regional competitors. With three nights of racing across two Oklahoma facilities, teams will look to establish early momentum in the 2026 championship chase while chasing one of the most sought-after victories on the opening stretch of the POWRi season.

What to Watch For

• RMS Racing Reloads — Former Micro champion Kale Drake begins his first full POWRi championship campaign with RMS Racing as the Oklahoma swing sets the early tone for the season.

• Trifecta Title Threat — 2023 POWRi champion Karter Sarff teams with Trifecta Motorsports in a pairing expected to contend for wins and the championship throughout the 2026 campaign.

• Reinbold/Underwood Rookie Debut — Arizona standout Drew Sherman begins his rookie season with Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports, making his POWRi National tour debut during the Turnpike Challenge.

• Chase McDermand Racing Duo — The emerging pairing of Mack Leopard and Drake Edwards enters the season with momentum, giving Chase McDermand Racing a formidable two-car effort.

• Depth of the Field — With more than forty expected entries featuring national contenders, experienced regional standouts, and a wave of rising rookies, the Turnpike Challenge once again showcases one of the most competitive early-season lineups in POWRi competition.

Notable Entries

A strong mix of national contenders, proven winners, and rising stars are expected to headline the Turnpike Challenge entry list.

Reigning POWRi National Midget League champion and nine-time feature winner Jacob Denney begins the 2026 season looking to continue the momentum that carried him to last year’s championship.

The always potent Keith Kunz Motorsports stable will be represented by four-time POWRi winner Gavin Miller alongside reigning Rookie of the Year Colton Robinson, both capable of striking early during the Oklahoma swing.

Fresh off a preliminary night victory at the Chili Bowl Nationals, Oklahoma standout Blake Hahn brings the home-state advantage and strong fan support that comes with racing in his backyard.

Returning to POWRi competition, four-time feature winner Kevin Thomas Jr. adds another nationally recognized contender to the entry list while Hayden Reinbold, a two-time POWRi feature winner, continues to build momentum entering the new season.

Former POWRi champion Karter Sarff joins Trifecta Motorsports in a pairing expected to be among the most consistent contenders throughout the 2026 championship chase, while Kale Drake begins his first full national campaign with RMS Racing.

Highlighting a strong 2026 Rookie of the Year class are several talented newcomers including Drew Sherman, Hank Soares, and Bradley Cox, each looking to make an immediate impression during the season-opening weekend.

Teams Bringing Added Depth

Adding additional strength to the already loaded field are several multi-car operations and experienced regional teams.

Jody Rosenboom Racing is expected to bring a strong three-car effort to the Turnpike Challenge with micro-sprint veteran Frank Flud, Jonathan Beason — fresh off capturing a coveted Tulsa Shootout Driller — and Tye Wilke all slated to compete.

Morton Excavating also enters with a three-car effort including Lane Goodman, Kade Morton, and Chance Morton, all familiar with racing in the Oklahoma region.

Additionally, rookie competitor Brant Woods is expected to pilot the well-known George Malone No. 85, adding another young contender to the stout entry list.

Additional Expected Entries

Further strengthening the field are eleven-time POWRi West winner Trey Marcham, seven-time West victor Kyle Jones, five-time Micro winner Kris Carroll, USL Rookie of the Year Brylee Kilmer, former West champion Michelle Decker, Shannon McQueen, Sean Cleavland, Tyler Edwards, Cooper Miller, Caiden Warren, Rylan Gray, Tony Helton, Branigan Roark, Pierce Urbanosky, and Ryan Padgett.

Together, the diverse mix of national contenders, rising rookies, and strong regional talent sets the stage for a thrilling three-night showcase as the 2026 POWRi National and West Midget League season officially gets underway with the 13th Annual Turnpike Challenge.

Event information for Thursday, March 12 at Creek County Speedway, including tickets, can be found online at: https://www.creekcountyspeedway.co/schedules/event/602319.

Event information for Friday, March 13 at Port City Raceway, including tickets, can be found online at: https://www.portcityraceway.net/schedules/event/602322.

Event information for Saturday, March 14 at Port City Raceway, including tickets, can be found online at: https://www.portcityraceway.net/schedules/event/602325.

POWRi memberships are available online at: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/.

Track details, points standings, location, and facility information can be found online at www.creekcountyspeedway.co | Creek County Speedway – 18450 OK-66, Kellyville, OK 74039 | (918) 693-7223

More information, including race recaps, season points, and ticket details, can be found online at www.portcityraceway.net | Port City Raceway – 1706 N 161st E Ave., Tulsa, OK | (918) 438-7856

All three nights of the 13th Annual POWRi Turnpike Challenge will be streamed LIVE and ON-DEMAND via Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase a subscription, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for additional information, including race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on X and Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.