Zach Daum Dominates POWRi National & West Midget Leagues at Creek County Speedway

From POWRi

Kellyville, OK (3/12/26) – Zach Daum scored a commanding victory in Night One of the 13th Annual POWRi Turnpike Challenge at Creek County Speedway. Daum led every lap to earn his 24th career feature win with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues, showing strength and consistency on the tricky Kellyville clay.

Forty-eight drivers competed in the POWRi National and West divisions. Jacob Denney set quick time in qualifying with a 13.323-second lap. Heat race wins went to Ryan Padgett, Brecken Reese, Gavin Miller, Rylan Gray, Hayden Reinbold, and Matt Sherrell, while Denney and Colton Robinson captured the semi-feature victories.

At the start of the feature, Ryan Padgett and Matt Sherrell led the field to green, but Padgett brought out an early caution after contact with the infield tires. On the restart, Daum jumped into the lead and never looked back. He controlled the race from the low line as Jakeb Boxell stayed close early and Blake Hahn charged forward using the high line.

Daum’s clean, consistent run gave him the win, with Boxell earning a career-best runner-up finish and Sherrell completing the podium.

“I thought the track was tricky and technical tonight. We had a good plan with what we thought the track was going to give us, and it worked out for us tonight,” Daum said in victory lane. “I felt as long as I stayed clean down low and hit my marks, it was going to go my way. Creek County has been really good to me lately.”

Kyle Jones finished fourth and Blake Hahn finished fifth to round out the top five on Night One of the Turnpike Challenge.

Full Results — POWRi National/West Midgets | Creek County Speedway | 3/12/26

Start2Finish Quick Qualifying Time: 67-Jacob Denney(13.323)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 98P-Ryan Padgett

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 20Q-Brecken Reese

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 81G-Rylan Gray

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 5 Winner: 19a-Hayden Reinbold

AFCO Racing Heat Race 6 Winner: 21-Matt Sherrell

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 67K-Colton Robinson

Flying A Motorsports High Point Qualifier: 98P-Ryan Padgett

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 14-Kevin Thomas Jr

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 5D-Zach Daum

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602319.

TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 2. 54-Jakeb Boxell[5]; 3. 21-Matt Sherrell[2]; 4. 27X-Kyle Jones[4]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[10]; 6. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr[16]; 7. 97-Gavin Miller[7]; 8. 14J-Jonathan Beason[12]; 9. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[6]; 10. 7U-Karter Sarff[19]; 11. 67-Jacob Denney[17]; 12. 8-Alex Sewell[21]; 13. 4-Kale Drake[22]; 14. 20Q-Brecken Reese[8]; 15. 14L-Mack Leopard[20]; 16. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[15]; 17. 44-Branigan Roark[23]; 18. 67K-Colton Robinson[18]; 19. 81G-Rylan Gray[9]; 20. 8L-Cooper Miller[13]; 21. 81F-Frank Flud[14]; 22. 08-Cannon McIntosh[11]; 23. 98P-Ryan Padgett[1]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[2]; 2. 7U-Karter Sarff[1]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell[3]; 4. 19-Ethan Mitchell[14]; 5. 85-Brant Woods[10]; 6. 72W-Tye Wilke[4]; 7. 7-Shannon McQueen[9]; 8. 45-Bradley Cox[12]; 9. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[13]; 10. 7F-Joshua Tyre[11]; 11. 22H-Tony Helton[7]; 12. 8XL-Christian Miller[15]; 13. 89-Todd McVay[8]; 14. C71-Carter Jensrud[5]; 15. 11-Lane Goodman[6]; 16. 70-Cade Cowles[16]

MPI B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 67K-Colton Robinson[4]; 2. 14L-Mack Leopard[2]; 3. 4-Kale Drake[3]; 4. 32-Trey Marcham[5]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker[1]; 6. 7D-Michelle Decker[9]; 7. 35L-Gaige Weldon[11]; 8. 14H-Harley Hollan[12]; 9. 6-Brylee Kilmer[8]; 10. 5A-Chance Morton[14]; 11. 43-Gunnar Setser[16]; 12. 44-Branigan Roark[10]; 13. 8M-Kade Morton[7]; 14. 84-Sean Cleavland[15]; 15. 54X-Zane Lawrence[13]; 16. 40D-Drake Edwards[6]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 98P-Ryan Padgett[3]; 2. 81F-Frank Flud[1]; 3. 8L-Cooper Miller[5]; 4. 14L-Mack Leopard[4]; 5. C71-Carter Jensrud[7]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[8]; 7. 14H-Harley Hollan[6]; 8. 19-Ethan Mitchell[2]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[1]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[4]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff[3]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[5]; 5. 32-Trey Marcham[6]; 6. 7-Shannon McQueen[7]; 7. 45-Bradley Cox[2]; 8. 8XL-Christian Miller[8]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[1]; 2. 14J-Jonathan Beason[2]; 3. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr[3]; 4. 67-Jacob Denney[4]; 5. 40D-Drake Edwards[5]; 6. 6-Brylee Kilmer[7]; 7. 35L-Gaige Weldon[6]; 8. 70-Cade Cowles[8]

Engler Machine&Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 81G-Rylan Gray[1]; 2. 27X-Kyle Jones[4]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]; 4. 72W-Tye Wilke[3]; 5. 22H-Tony Helton[5]; 6. 44-Branigan Roark[6]; 7. 54X-Zane Lawrence[7]; 8. 43-Gunnar Setser[8]

Advanced Racing Susp Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[2]; 2. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[1]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 4. 67K-Colton Robinson[3]; 5. 11-Lane Goodman[6]; 6. 85-Brant Woods[5]; 7. 7F-Joshua Tyre[8]; 8. 5A-Chance Morton[7]

AFCO Racing Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Matt Sherrell[3]; 2. 54-Jakeb Boxell[4]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 4. 4-Kale Drake[5]; 5. 89-Todd McVay[1]; 6. 7D-Michelle Decker[7]; 7. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[2]; 8. 84-Sean Cleavland[8]

Big R Stores Qualifying 1: 1. 14L-Mack Leopard, 13.426[6]; 2. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 13.579[3]; 3. 19-Ethan Mitchell, 13.643[2]; 4. 81F-Frank Flud, 13.711[7]; 5. 8L-Cooper Miller, 13.820[4]; 6. 14H-Harley Hollan, 13.837[8]; 7. C71-Carter Jensrud, 13.853[5]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton, 13.895[1]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2: 1. 5D-Zach Daum, 13.467[2]; 2. 7U-Karter Sarff, 13.506[3]; 3. 45-Bradley Cox, 13.770[8]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 13.792[4]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell, 13.805[5]; 6. 32-Trey Marcham, 13.856[7]; 7. 7-Shannon McQueen, 14.091[1]; 8. 8XL-Christian Miller, 14.527[6]

Big R Stores Qualifying 3: 1. 67-Jacob Denney, 13.323[7]; 2. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr, 13.457[2]; 3. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 13.641[8]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller, 13.669[5]; 5. 40D-Drake Edwards, 13.674[1]; 6. 35L-Gaige Weldon, 13.697[3]; 7. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 13.932[4]; 8. 70-Cade Cowles, 15.185[6]

Big R Stores Qualifying 4: 1. 27X-Kyle Jones, 13.695[2]; 2. 72W-Tye Wilke, 13.758[6]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker, 13.854[5]; 4. 81G-Rylan Gray, 13.984[4]; 5. 22H-Tony Helton, 14.026[1]; 6. 44-Branigan Roark, 14.036[3]; 7. 54X-Zane Lawrence, 14.166[8]; 8. 43-Gunnar Setser, 01:00.000[7]

Big R Stores Qualifying 5: 1. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.843[5]; 2. 67K-Colton Robinson, 13.990[2]; 3. 19A-Hayden Reinbold, 14.021[4]; 4. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 14.085[8]; 5. 85-Brant Woods, 14.116[1]; 6. 11-Lane Goodman, 14.125[3]; 7. 5A-Chance Morton, 14.165[7]; 8. 7F-Joshua Tyre, 14.390[6]

Big R Stores Qualifying 6: 1. 54-Jakeb Boxell, 13.843[1]; 2. 21-Matt Sherrell, 13.937[4]; 3. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 14.029[5]; 4. 89-Todd McVay, 14.070[3]; 5. 4-Kale Drake, 14.143[2]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 14.216[7]; 7. 7D-Michelle Decker, 14.328[8]; 8. 84-Sean Cleavland, 14.794[6]

My Race Pass Hot Laps: 1. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr, 13.127[9]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney, 13.170[39]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker, 13.224[28]; 4. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 13.354[45]; 5. 54-Jakeb Boxell, 13.413[6]; 6. 72W-Tye Wilke, 13.415[34]; 7. 97-Gavin Miller, 13.430[27]; 8. 40D-Drake Edwards, 13.433[3]; 9. 5D-Zach Daum, 13.494[8]; 10. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 13.560[30]; 11. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.571[29]; 12. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 13.615[21]; 13. 8-Alex Sewell, 13.642[26]; 14. 4-Kale Drake, 13.651[12]; 15. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 13.658[42]; 16. 89-Todd McVay, 13.659[18]; 17. 27X-Kyle Jones, 13.662[10]; 18. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 13.667[20]; 19. 22H-Tony Helton, 13.668[4]; 20. 67K-Colton Robinson, 13.704[11]; 21. 19A-Hayden Reinbold, 13.718[23]; 22. 44-Branigan Roark, 13.731[16]; 23. 85-Brant Woods, 13.735[5]; 24. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 13.738[47]; 25. 32-Trey Marcham, 13.746[38]; 26. 54X-Zane Lawrence, 13.772[46]; 27. 81F-Frank Flud, 13.789[37]; 28. 7U-Karter Sarff, 13.808[14]; 29. 81G-Rylan Gray, 13.862[22]; 30. 11-Lane Goodman, 13.884[17]; 31. 7D-Michelle Decker, 13.892[48]; 32. 7-Shannon McQueen, 13.899[2]; 33. 21-Matt Sherrell, 13.951[24]; 34. 7F-Joshua Tyre, 14.038[35]; 35. 5A-Chance Morton, 14.039[41]; 36. 70-Cade Cowles, 14.080[33]; 37. 8L-Cooper Miller, 14.084[19]; 38. 8M-Kade Morton, 14.275[1]; 39. 14H-Harley Hollan, 14.319[43]; 40. 45-Bradley Cox, 14.393[44]; 41. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 14.452[13]; 42. 14L-Mack Leopard, 14.506[31]; 43. C71-Carter Jensrud, 14.553[25]; 44. 19-Ethan Mitchell, 14.759[7]; 45. 84-Sean Cleavland, 15.171[36]; 46. 8XL-Christian Miller, 15.223[32]; 47. (DNS) 35L-Gaige Weldon; 48. (DNS) 43-Gunnar Setser

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