Corey Day Avenges Thursday Heartbreak with Friday Victory in Vegas

By Brian Walker

LAS VEGAS, NEV. (March 13, 2026) – After losing a nail biter by 0.096-seconds to Kyle Larson on Thursday, Corey Day came back to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday dead set on denying any outcome other than winning, and the mission was accomplished.

Earning back-to-back Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime Awards, Day has set up his nights in “Sin City” with unparalleled speed when the Jason Meyers Racing No. 14 is on the clock. That early-in-the-night quickness has guided them through Heat Races and Dashes into the A-Main, where the 20-year-old has really done his shining.

Coming from the fourth starting spot in Friday’s 25-lapper, Day immediately rocketed to third as the man who topped him a night prior, Kyle Larson, slipped out of contention when he lost control of the Silva Motorsports No. 57 and spun on lap one. From there, the Clovis, California native followed Aaron Reutzel and Tyler Courtney into lap traffic before pouncing on “Sunshine” by Lap 8 and then overtaking “A-Aron” by Lap 9.

It took him only three laps to build a sizable 2.113-second advantage before a trio of cautions for Hunter Schuerenberg, Chase Randall, and Justin Sanders wiped that away and forced him on his toes for three restarts on an ever-changing surface in “Sin City.” He handled a pair with ease, but Reutzel kept him honest on the final restart and pulled alongside at one point, but was never able to make a move stick.

The win for Day continued his superb stretch since debuting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last year – winning, finishing second by 0.096-seconds, and winning in three starts at the Nevada oval. It was his 12th career win with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing, ranking third all-time behind Rico Abreu (25) and Brad Sweet (14).

Along with Kyle Larson, Tanner Thorson, and Aaron Reutzel, Day is one of the top-four in combined preliminary feature points to lock-in for the SugarBee Blackjack Bash finale Heat Races on Saturday. They’re gunning for a $21,021 payday at the dirt track following the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at the big track on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking of NASCAR, both Day and Larson will have an extremely busy schedule while they run as Hendrick Motorsports teammates on the pavement and then return to the dirt track in what is blossoming into a fiercely contested, but respectable rivalry on the dirt.

While Day parked the JMR No. 14 in Whiskey Myers Victory Lane, Aaron Reutzel settled for runner-up honors after leading the opening eight laps. After him, Australian James McFadden took the last podium position with a late-race pass aboard his Tarlton Racing No. 21.

Rounding out the top-10 on Friday was Tanner Thorson, Tyler Courtney, Daison Pursley, Rico Abreu, Austin McCarl, Giovanni Scelzi, and Kyle Larson.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (3/13/26)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, Nevada)

SugarBee Apples Blackjack Bash

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Justin Peck (14.725)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime Flight A – Corey Day (14.589)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime Flight B – Kyle Larson (14.808)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Rico Abreu

DMI Heat Two Winner – Kerry Madsen

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Tyler Courtney

Rod End Supply Heat Four Winner – Danny Sams III

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Aaron Reutzel

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Joel Myers Jr.

DURST Dice Roll Driver – Daison Pursley (9th-to-6th)

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap – Aaron Reutzel (15.980 on Lap 3)

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Rookie of the Race – Tanner Holmes (11th)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Tanner Thorson +8 (12th-4th)

Cometic Gasket Crew Chief of the Race – Shane Bowers

First to the Sunoco Checkered Flag – Jason Meyers Racing #14

CASM Win Sticker – Corey Day

Lap Leader(s) – Aaron Reutzel 1-8; Corey Day 9-25

Interstate Batteries A-Main Results (25 Laps): 1. 14-Corey Day[4]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 3. 21-James McFadden[6]; 4. 88-Tanner Thorson[12]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 6. 9-Daison Pursley[9]; 7. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 8. 88W-Austin McCarl[16]; 9. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[11]; 10. 57-Kyle Larson[2]; 11. 13-Tanner Holmes[13]; 12. 42-Sye Lynch[10]; 13. 26-Justin Peck[14]; 14. 55-Kerry Madsen[8]; 15. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]; 16. 83T-Tanner Carrick[18]; 17. 5-Brenham Crouch[20]; 18. 17GP-Hank Davis[22]; 19. 19-Brent Marks[24]; 20. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[21]; 21. 2X-Justin Sanders[19]; 22. 9R-Chase Randall[15]; 23. 73-Hunter Schuerenberg[17]; 24. 21B-Brian Brown[23]

NEW 2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 2/64 Races):

Tanner Thorson – Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (128 pts… -)

Aaron Reutzel – Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (125 pts… -3)

Giovanni Scelzi – Spire Motorsports #77 (123 pts… -3)

Rico Abreu – Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 (118 pts… -10)

Daison Purlsey – Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9 (110 pts… -18)

Tyler Courtney – Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (102 pts… -26)

Kerry Madsen – Vermeer Motorsports #55 (102 pts… -26)

Brent Marks – Brent Marks Racing #19 (100 pts… -28)

Justin Peck – Rudeen Racing #26 (94 pts… -34)

Tanner Holmes – Buch Motorsports #13 (92 pts… -36)

Sye Lynch – Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (92 pts… -36)

Danny Sams III – Randerson Racing #24D (76 pts… -52)

Hank Davis – Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP (74 pts… -54)

Brenham Crouch – CJB Motorsports (68 pts… -60)

Chase Randall – Chase Randall Racing #9R (64 pts… -64)

WHAT’S NEXT: The season-opening SugarBee Apples Blackjack Bash concludes on Saturday, March 14 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with one more complete program for Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing. Tickets are available for purchase at HighLimitRacing.com, or you can watch every lap live on FloRacing.