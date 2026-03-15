Aaron Reutzel Dominates SugarBee Blackjack Bash at Las Vegas

By Blake Walker

What a difference a year makes for Aaron Reutzel. He left Las Vegas Motor Speedway in an ambulance and went to the hospital with a broken nose last year. This year, the Ridge & Sons Racing pilot leaves with the big $21,021 check, the SugarBee Blackjack Bash trophy, and the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing championship lead.

Rolling from the pole of Saturday’s 30-lap main – after earning the “Ace in the Hole” via an epic 4th-1st Heat Race win – the #87 took control of the early race lead and never looked back. The Clute, Texas native had amassed a 3.791-second advantage at one point, but did have a close call on one of the final restarts when Tanner Thorson slid him for the lead before a caution reset the field.

The score marked Reutzel’s ninth-career win with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing and sends him on the road with the early-season championship lead. It was his first-career win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and gave the series three different winners during the season-opening SugarBee Blackjack Bash.

Nevada’s own Tanner Thorson capped off a career weekend with a runner-up effort, giving him three top-fives in three races. The Rod Gross Motorsports #88 is only two-points out of the title lead as they look to turn the corner and become consistent championship contenders in 2026.

Rounding out the podium in Saturday’s finale was Rico Abreu with his best run yet aboard the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Carquest #24. The reigning High Limit champion sits 16-points out of the points lead following opening weekend.

Closing out the top-10 in Las Vegas was James McFadden, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Larson, Justin Peck, Giovanni Scelzi, Kerry Madsen, and Daison Pursley.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (3/14/26)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, Nevada)

SugarBee Apples Blackjack Bash

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Ryan Timms (15.105)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime Flight A – Rico Abreu (15.213)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime Flight B – Austin McCarl (15.374)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Rico Abreu

DMI Heat Two Winner – Sye Lynch

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Austin McCarl

Rod End Supply Heat Four Winner – Aaron Reutzel

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Aaron Reutzel

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – J.J. Hickle

DURST Dice Roll Driver – Tanner Thorson (5th-2nd)

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap – Aaron Reutzel (15.963)

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Rookie of the Race – Tanner Holmes (13th)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Justin Peck +16

First to the Sunoco Checkered Flag – Ridge & Sons Racing #87

CASM Win Sticker – Aaron Reutzel

Angel Donor Charity – Texas Children’s Hospital ($3,000)

Lap Leader(s) – Aaron Reutzel 1-30

Interstate Batteries A-Main Results (25 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[5]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu[2]; 4. 21-James McFadden[9]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]; 6. 57-Kyle Larson[4]; 7. 26-Justin Peck[23]; 8. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[7]; 9. 55-Kerry Madsen[10]; 10. 9-Daison Pursley[13]; 11. 19-Brent Marks[11]; 12. 10-Ryan Timms[14]; 13. 13-Tanner Holmes[15]; 14. 5-Brenham Crouch[18]; 15. 42-Sye Lynch[8]; 16. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[22]; 17. 17GP-Hank Davis[25]; 18. 83T-Tanner Carrick[19]; 19. 9R-Chase Randall[17]; 20. 6-JJ Hickle[21]; 21. 88N-DJ Netto[16]; 22. 88W-Austin McCarl[6]; 23. 24D-Danny Sams III[20]; 24. 34-Sterling Cling[24]; 25. 14-Corey Day[3]

NEW 2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 3/64 Races):

Aaron Reutzel – Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (202 pts… -)

Tanner Thorson – Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (200 pts… -2)

Rico Abreu – Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 (186 pts… -16)

Giovanni Scelzi – Spire Motorsports #77 (180 pts… -22)

Tyler Courtney – Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (165 pts… -37)

Daison Purlsey – Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9 (163 pts… -39)

Kerry Madsen – Vermeer Motorsports #55 (157 pts… -45)

Justin Peck – Rudeen Racing #26 (153 pts… -49)

Brent Marks – Brent Marks Racing #19 (151 pts… -51)

Tanner Holmes – Buch Motorsports #13 (139 pts… -63)

Sye Lynch – Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (135 pts… -67)

Hank Davis – Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP (113 pts… -89)

Brenham Crouch – CJB Motorsports (113 pts… -89)

Danny Sams III – Randerson Racing #24D (103 pts… -99)

Chase Randall – Chase Randall Racing #9R (99 pts… -103)

WHAT’S NEXT: “The Grand Canyon State” awaits Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing with an expanded three-day Cactus Classic taking the High Rollers to Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Raceway next Thursday-Saturday, March 19-21. Tickets are available for purchase HERE, or you can watch every lap live on FloRacing.