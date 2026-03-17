Jackson Motorplex Hosting World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Aug. 22 for FENDT Showdown

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (March 17, 2026) – The FENDT Showdown will be one of the marquee events on the 2026 racing schedule at Jackson Motorplex.

The spectacle on Saturday, Aug. 22, is the only visit of the season to the track for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars joins ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ during the program.

There have been 34 total World of Outlaws A Mains at Jackson Motorplex since the first event in 1987.

Carson Macedo is the winningest driver of World of Outlaws races at the dirt oval as he’s captured five of the last eight races, including wins in the four most recent seasons. Macedo swept last year’s two shows.

Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart and Brad Sweet have produced four career victories with Kerry Madsen and Steve Kinser each owning a trio of triumphs. Jason Johnson, James McFadden and Daryn Pittman have posted two trips to Victory Lane. Bobby Davis Jr. (the inaugural winner), Ian Madsen, Joey Saldana and Sammy Swindell have one win apiece.

Tickets as well as camping spots for this season’s World of Outlaws event at Jackson Motorplex are available to purchase online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

The Jackson Motorplex season opener is Thursday, June 4, with the opening round of the Motorplex Mayhem Summer Series featuring the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .