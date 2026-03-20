April Brings Major Midwestern Swing

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (March 19, 2026) – Springtime is when temperatures rise, flowers bloom, and slide jobs ramp up.

April is on the horizon and ready to bring a major midwestern swing for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

After taking Easter weekend off, The Greatest Show on Dirt will tackle some of the baddest bullrings in the country before finalizing the month at one of the country’s most iconic half miles in preparation for the biggest race of the year.

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Let’s take a look at what’s ahead in April:

I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park | Federated Auto Parts Spring Classic (April 10-11): When it comes to Sprint Car racing, it doesn’t get much better than I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park. The 3/8 mile routinely serves up blistering 10-second laps in Qualifying before slicking off and widening out to produce some of the most thrilling racing fans will ever see.

The tour makes its annual spring visit to the Pevely, MO track with August’s return trip for the grueling Ironman 55 awaiting down the road. Carson Macedo and Logan Schuchart split victories in last year’s Spring Classic.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Jacksonville Speedway | Hy-Vee Perks 40 (April 17): A weekend that’s all about battling it out on bullrings begins with a trip to the “Land of Lincoln.” When the green flag waves at Jacksonville Speedway, you hold your breath. What follows is non-stop, wheel-to-wheel action on an oval that might be generously called a 1/4 mile. The drivers simply can’t escape one another at this Illinois dirt track.

Two years ago, David Gravel and Kyle Larson gave fans the race of the year at Jacksonville as Gravel prevailed. Last season, Larson wouldn’t be denied as he wheeled from sixth to victory. The tour will make a stop at Jacksonville for the third consecutive year.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Tri-State Speedway | Southern Indiana Showdown (April 18): After Jacksonville, the weekend is punctuated with a “Hoosier State” staple. The World of Outlaws has visited no track in Indiana more than Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway, and that record will grow on April 18.

Sheldon Haudenschild finally conquered Tri-State last year after several close calls. Brady Bacon bagged the two previous visits. Among the current crop of full-timers, Carson Macedo owns the most wins at the 1/4 mile with a trio of triumphs.

With “The Class Track” being a regular stop on the USAC National Sprint Car tour, this race routinely attracts some of the nation’s best Non-wing Sprint Car drivers. With USAC’s premier divisions silent that weekend, expect no different in 2026.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Knoxville Raceway | Premier Chevy Dealers Clash (April 24-25): No track appears more on the 2026 World of Outlaws schedule than the famed Knoxville Raceway, and the first two of nine scheduled visits will close out April’s slate. The tour heads to the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” for the first leg of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash.

The Series also travels to Knoxville on May 23 for the Stars and Stripes Salute, June 12-13 for the second leg of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash, and, of course, on Aug. 12-15 for the 65th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

Rico Abreu topped last year’s April visit to Knoxville.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.