Jacob Denney Drives to POWRi National & West Midget League Victory at Lil’ Texas

From POWRi

Fort Worth, TX. (3/20/26) – Jacob Denney continued his early-season dominance, scoring his third consecutive victory and twelfth career feature win with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues in the debut event at the Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Denney led all 30 laps of the fast-paced feature to secure the win in commanding fashion.

A competitive field of twenty-eight entries set the tone for an exciting night, with Gavin Miller earning quick time in qualifying with a lap of 12.604 seconds. Heat race victories went to Jacob Denney, Weston Gorham, Brecken Reese, and Drake Edwards, while Colton Robinson captured the semi-feature win.

Leading the field to green in the feature were high-point qualifier Drake Edwards and Weston Gorham, but it didn’t take long for third-starting Denney to make his move. Charging off turn two on the opening lap, Denney surged to the lead and never looked back.

From there, Denney maintained complete control up front while battles raged throughout the field behind him. Gavin Miller, Drake Edwards, Karter Sarff, Colton Robinson, and Matt Sherrell all stayed within striking distance early, but none could challenge the pace of the leader.

At the checkered flag, Denney capped off a dominant performance with his third straight victory. Colton Robinson delivered an impressive drive, advancing fifteen positions to finish second, while Karter Sarff rounded out the podium in third.

“With a car this good, as long as I do my job, it kind of takes care of itself,” said Denney in victory lane. “Hats off to my team for giving me such a great piece. Luckily, the cautions came at a good time so I didn’t have to deal with much lap traffic.”

Gavin Miller remained a factor throughout the night before finishing fourth, with Chance Crum recovering from an early-race issue to complete the top five in Night One action at Lil’ Texas.

Full Results — POWRi National/West Midgets | Lil Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | 3/20/26

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 97-Gavin Miller (12.604)

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

Eibach Heat 2 Winner: 2W-Weston Gorham

MVT Services Heat 3 Winner: 20Q-Brecken Reese

Engler Machine Heat 4 Winner: 40D-Drake Edwards

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature Winner: 67K-Colton Robinson

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 40D-Drake Edwards

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 67K-Colton Robinson (+15)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602328

TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[3]; 2. 67K-Colton Robinson[17]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff[8]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 5. 7R-Chance Crum[11]; 6. 19-Ethan Mitchell[9]; 7. 40D-Drake Edwards[1]; 8. 4-Kale Drake[19]; 9. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[12]; 10. 40X-Mack Leopard[14]; 11. 54X-Zane Lawrence[20]; 12. 2ND-Matt Sherrell[10]; 13. 2W-Weston Gorham[2]; 14. 7P-Rylan Gray[5]; 15. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[15]; 16. 12W-Caiden Warren[22]; 17. #1-Justin Zimmerman[21]; 18. 78-Brody Wake[16]; 19. 21-Colby Stubblefield[13]; 20. 27X-Kyle Jones[7]; 21. 22X-Steven Shebester[18]; 22. 20Q-Brecken Reese[6]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 67K-Colton Robinson[4]; 2. 22X-Steven Shebester[1]; 3. 4-Kale Drake[6]; 4. 54X-Zane Lawrence[2]; 5. #1-Justin Zimmerman[5]; 6. 12W-Caiden Warren[3]; 7. 7E-Dylan Ramey[10]; 8. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[9]; 9. 48-Steven Padgett[8]; 10. 21T-Justin Bates[7]; 11. (DNS) 4C-Caleb Padgett; 12. (DNS) 29M-Lawrence Mann

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[3]; 2. 7U-Karter Sarff[2]; 3. 40X-Mack Leopard[1]; 4. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[5]; 5. 22X-Steven Shebester[4]; 6. 48-Steven Padgett[6]; 7. (DNS) 4C-Caleb Padgett

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2W-Weston Gorham[3]; 2. 19-Ethan Mitchell[1]; 3. 27X-Kyle Jones[4]; 4. 78-Brody Wake[2]; 5. 12W-Caiden Warren[5]; 6. 21T-Justin Bates[6]; 7. (DNS) 29M-Lawrence Mann

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[1]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 3. 7R-Chance Crum[2]; 4. 21-Colby Stubblefield[6]; 5. 54X-Zane Lawrence[5]; 6. #1-Justin Zimmerman[3]; 7. 7E-Dylan Ramey[7]

Engler Machine&Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 40D-Drake Edwards[3]; 2. 7P-Rylan Gray[4]; 3. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[2]; 4. 2ND-Matt Sherrell[7]; 5. 67K-Colton Robinson[1]; 6. 4-Kale Drake[5]; 7. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[6]

Big R Stores Qualifying 1: 1. 22X-Steven Shebester, 12.896[1]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney, 12.992[6]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff, 13.112[2]; 4. 40X-Mack Leopard, 13.205[7]; 5. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 13.381[3]; 6. 48-Steven Padgett, 13.484[4]; 7. 4C-Caleb Padgett, 01:00.000[5]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2: 1. 27X-Kyle Jones, 12.756[7]; 2. 2W-Weston Gorham, 12.911[4]; 3. 78-Brody Wake, 12.951[2]; 4. 19-Ethan Mitchell, 12.990[3]; 5. 12W-Caiden Warren, 13.239[5]; 6. 21T-Justin Bates, 13.391[1]; 7. 29M-Lawrence Mann, 01:00.000[6]

Big R Stores Qualifying 3: 1. 97-Gavin Miller, 12.604[3]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman, 12.625[4]; 3. 7R-Chance Crum, 12.708[5]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 12.829[2]; 5. 54X-Zane Lawrence, 12.989[7]; 6. 21-Colby Stubblefield, 13.107[6]; 7. 7E-Dylan Ramey, 13.397[1]

Big R Stores Qualifying 4: 1. 7P-Rylan Gray, 12.615[7]; 2. 40D-Drake Edwards, 12.696[4]; 3. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 12.756[2]; 4. 67K-Colton Robinson, 12.790[1]; 5. 4-Kale Drake, 13.156[3]; 6. 251-Johnny Brown Jr, 13.164[5]; 7. 2ND-Matt Sherrell, 13.164[6]

About Start2Finish TV: With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV brings fans immersive on-track coverage and live excitement from tracks across the country. For more information, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow POWRi: For full results, updates, and press releases, visit www.powri.com, or follow @POWRi_Racing on X (Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.