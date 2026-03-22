Jacob Denney Sweeps POWRi National & West Midget Weekend at Lil’ Texas

From POWRi

Fort Worth, TX. (3/21/26) – Jacob Denney continued his early-season dominance by completing the weekend sweep at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, earning his fourth consecutive victory and thirteenth career feature win with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues. Denney led 29 of the 30 laps in Saturday’s Night Two feature to secure the clean sweep.

A stout field of twenty-seven entries packed the pits, with Gavin Miller setting a new track record in qualifying with a quick lap of 12.241 seconds. Heat race wins went to Kyle Jones, Jacob Denney, and Colton Robinson, while Karter Sarff claimed the semi-feature victory.

High-point qualifier Denney and teammate Gavin Miller brought the field to green, with Denney jumping to the early lead as Miller, Kyle Jones, Mack Leopard, and Colton Robinson settled into the top five.

As the race unfolded, Denney controlled the pace out front while the battle intensified behind him. Mack Leopard worked into the runner-up position around the midway point, with Miller, Robinson, and Brecken Reese all in close pursuit.

In the closing laps, Leopard mounted a strong charge on the high side and briefly led one lap, but Denney responded immediately, reclaiming the top spot and holding off the late surge to secure his fourth straight victory.

“Such a good car yet again tonight, hats off to the whole team for giving me such a great car on such different tracks,” said Denney in victory lane. “I had a good car on the bottom all night, then when it came in, I had a great car up top. Once Mack showed me the high side was faster, I knew it was time to move up and start ripping the lip.”

Mack Leopard crossed the line in second after a strong late-race effort, with Gavin Miller rounding out the podium in third. Kale Drake finished fourth, while Colton Robinson completed the top five in Night Two action.

Full Results — POWRi National/West Midgets | Lil Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | 3/21/26

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 97-Gavin Miller (12.241 – Track Record)

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 Winner: 27X-Kyle Jones

Eibach Heat 2 Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

MVT Services Heat 3 Winner: 67K-Colton Robinson

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature Winner: 7U-Karter Sarff

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 67-Jacob Denney

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 19-Ethan Mitchell (+6)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602331

TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[1]; 2. 40X-Mack Leopard[3]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[2]; 4. 4-Kale Drake[4]; 5. 67K-Colton Robinson[5]; 6. 40D-Drake Edwards[7]; 7. 19-Ethan Mitchell[13]; 8. 20Q-Brecken Reese[9]; 9. 2ND-Matt Sherrell[12]; 10. 22X-Steven Shebester[14]; 11. 27X-Kyle Jones[6]; 12. 2W-Weston Gorham[11]; 13. 7U-Karter Sarff[17]; 14. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[19]; 15. 54S-Zane Lawrence[15]; 16. 21-Colby Stubblefield[21]; 17. 7P-Rylan Gray[10]; 18. 7E-Dylan Ramey[20]; 19. 12W-Caiden Warren[23]; 20. 78-Brody Wake[22]; 21. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[18]; 22. 7R-Chance Crum[8]; 23. 21T-Jimmy Gardner[16]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 7U-Karter Sarff[1]; 2. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[3]; 3. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[4]; 4. 7E-Dylan Ramey[5]; 5. 21-Colby Stubblefield[2]; 6. 78-Brody Wake[7]; 7. 12W-Caiden Warren[6]; 8. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[8]; 9. #1-Justin Zimmerman[9]; 10. 48-Steven Padgett[10]; 11. 4C-Caleb Padgett[11]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 27X-Kyle Jones[1]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[5]; 3. 40D-Drake Edwards[4]; 4. 2W-Weston Gorham[3]; 5. 54S-Zane Lawrence[6]; 6. 21T-Jimmy Gardner[8]; 7. 7E-Dylan Ramey[7]; 8. 12W-Caiden Warren[2]; 9. (DNS) 48-Steven Padgett

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[3]; 2. 40X-Mack Leopard[4]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[1]; 4. 2ND-Matt Sherrell[2]; 5. 22X-Steven Shebester[6]; 6. 21-Colby Stubblefield[7]; 7. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[5]; 8. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[8]; 9. (DNS) 4C-Caleb Padgett

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 67K-Colton Robinson[1]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 3. 7R-Chance Crum[2]; 4. 7P-Rylan Gray[3]; 5. 19-Ethan Mitchell[6]; 6. 7U-Karter Sarff[7]; 7. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[5]; 8. 78-Brody Wake[8]; 9. (DNS) #1-Justin Zimmerman

Big R Stores Qualifying 1: 1. 40D-Drake Edwards, 12.485[2]; 2. 2W-Weston Gorham, 12.604[9]; 3. 12W-Caiden Warren, 12.641[4]; 4. 27X-Kyle Jones, 12.664[6]; 5. 4-Kale Drake, 12.758[8]; 6. 54S-Zane Lawrence, 12.825[1]; 7. 7E-Dylan Ramey, 13.084[3]; 8. 21T-Jimmy Gardner, 13.262[7]; 9. 48-Steven Padgett, 13.873[5]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2: 1. 40X-Mack Leopard, 12.257[9]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney, 12.335[1]; 3. 2ND-Matt Sherrell, 12.537[6]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 12.545[7]; 5. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 12.558[5]; 6. 22X-Steven Shebester, 12.569[3]; 7. 21-Colby Stubblefield, 12.677[2]; 8. 251-Johnny Brown Jr, 13.426[4]; 9. 4C-Caleb Padgett[8]

Big R Stores Qualifying 3: 1. 97-Gavin Miller, 12.241[1]; 2. 7P-Rylan Gray, 12.286[8]; 3. 7R-Chance Crum, 12.350[2]; 4. 67K-Colton Robinson, 12.367[6]; 5. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 12.408[9]; 6. 19-Ethan Mitchell, 12.432[4]; 7. 7U-Karter Sarff, 12.461[7]; 8. 78-Brody Wake, 12.623[5]; 9. #1-Justin Zimmerman, 12.644[3]

About Start2Finish TV: With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV brings fans immersive on-track coverage and live excitement from tracks across the country. For more information, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow POWRi: For full results, updates, and press releases, visit www.powri.com, or follow @POWRi_Racing on X (Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.