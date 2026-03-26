AMARILLO BY FRIDAY KNOW BEFORE YOU GO TO ROUTE 66 MOTOR SPEEDWAY

From High Limit Racing

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing continues the March swing with a stop in Amarillo, Texas Friday at Route 66 Motor Speedway.

Three High Rollers call the Lonestar state home: the series most recent winner Aaron Reutzel, Brenham Crouch and Chase Randall. They’ll all be trying to win the first of five races in their homestate this season.

Pit passes and general admission tickets are available for pre-purchase online now. Only fans who pre-purchase tickets are eligible to roll the Durst Dice for a chance at $2,500.

If you can’t join us at Route 66, watch every lap live on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

Know Before You Go to Route 66 Motor Speedway (all times local):

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 5pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 5:30pm

Hot Laps Begin: 5:45pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 6:50pm

Racing: 7pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the final event of each night.

Support Class: USRA Modifieds

Camping: All camping is sold on a first come – first served basis at the track.