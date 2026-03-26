AMARILLO BY FRIDAY KNOW BEFORE YOU GO TO ROUTE 66 MOTOR SPEEDWAY

From High Limit Racing
Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing continues the March swing with a stop in Amarillo, Texas Friday at Route 66 Motor Speedway.
Three High Rollers call the Lonestar state home: the series most recent winner Aaron Reutzel, Brenham Crouch and Chase Randall. They’ll all be trying to win the first of five races in their homestate this season.
Pit passes and general admission tickets are available for pre-purchase online now. Only fans who pre-purchase tickets are eligible to roll the Durst Dice for a chance at $2,500.
If you can’t join us at Route 66, watch every lap live on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.
Know Before You Go to Route 66 Motor Speedway (all times local):
Pit Gates Open: 2pm
Grandstand Gates Open: 5pm
FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 5:30pm
Hot Laps Begin: 5:45pm
Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 6:50pm
Racing: 7pm
Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the final event of each night.
Support Class: USRA Modifieds
Camping: All camping is sold on a first come – first served basis at the track.