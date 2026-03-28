Saturday’s High Limit Debut at Dodge City Postponed Due to Unsafe Weather Conditions

From Brian Walker

DODGE CITY, KANS. (March 28, 2025) – Due to extremely high forecasted winds, Saturday’s Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing debut at Dodge City Raceway Park has been postponed.

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing and Dodge City Raceway Park officials are actively pursuing a rescheduled date suitable for all parties, and will announce a decision once finalized. All tickets will remain valid in the case of a makeup race. Any questions regarding ticketing can be e-mailed to tickets@highlimitracing.com.

Up next for Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing is the Hasty Bake Grills Kansas City Clash at Lakeside Speedway on Friday, April 17 and the Diamond Classic at Wheatland, Missouri’s Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, April 18. After that, the series returns to national television on FS1 with an event at Nebraska’s Eagle Raceway on Tuesday, April 21.

Fans can buy tickets to all upcoming races at HighLimitRacing.com – remember, every pre-sale ticket purchase enters you to be selected for the DURST Dice Roll.

As always, every lap of the action will be streamed on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing. For more information and to subscribe to FloRacing, go to www.floracing.com/highlimit.