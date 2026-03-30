ANDY FORSBERG GETS PLACERVILLE WIN 77

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Ten-time Placerville Speedway champion Andy Forsberg led all 30 laps in the feature on way to his 77th career Winged 360 Sprint Car triumph at the quarter mile on Saturday.

Sharing victory lane at the Sluice Box Bonanza were Oakley’s Nick Baldwin with the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks, Camino’s Noah LaPoint with the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks and Marysville’s Josh Young with the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour.

Forsberg blasted out to the lead at the waving of the green flag in the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car finale. Numerous yellow flags plagued the flow of the 30-lapper but through it all the Auburn veteran remained calm, cool and collected.

Marysville’s Carson Hammes settled into second at the start and drove a fantastic race on the cushion to maintain that position for the duration of the contest.

Last week’s runner up, Justyn Cox, looked very racy once again and was attempting to pass for second on lap 17 when engine issues left him parked in between turns one and two. Forsberg hit every restart to perfection during the race and kept the field at bay to cross under the Ed Entz checkered flag for yet another Hangtown victory.

Hammes crossed the stripe in second to record his career best Placerville Speedway finish, while Yuba City’s Seth Standley also put together an impressive performance in third. Last year’s runner up in the SCCT points methodically worked his way forward and even challenged for second at one point.

Cotati’s Jake Haulot, fresh off a win on Friday night in Watsonville, set the ADCO Driveline Fast Time Award to start the evening and backed it up with a solid fourth in the feature. Placerville’s Shane Hopkins rounded out the top five and was part of an excellent battle with several drivers over the waning laps.

Completing the top 10 in the Thompson’s Winged Sprint Car main event were Jake Morgan, Luke Hayes, Landon Henry, Bryant Bell and Kenny Wanderstadt. A total of 24 cars competed at point race number two on Saturday.

The Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks put on an entertaining 25-lap finale Saturday that saw a historic moment take place at the end.

Diamond Springs racer Kevin Jinkerson led initially until Wayne Trimble charged by to grab the point on lap four. A well-prepared surface allowed drivers to test every inch of the Placerville bullring during the feature.

Seven-time track champion Nick Baldwin made his presence known on lap seven by carving his way from fourth to second. Trimble was up front by a large margin; however, a caution would bunch the field back up for the final laps. After hounding the leader for a few circuits Baldwin rocketed to the outside and assumed the top spot on lap 13.

Trimble didn’t let Baldwin get away though and remained glued to his bumper right down to the end. Baldwin fended off every challenge and crossed the checkered flag for his 40th career Pure Stock triumph, which puts him in sole possession of second all-time, breaking a tie with fellow legend Dan Jinkerson.

Trimble came home in second followed by Kevin Jinkerson, Tyler Lightfoot and Jason Ramos.

The Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks kicked off their 2026 with a bang by seeing the feature decided off the final corner. Howard Miller brought home the Truck championship last year and led a majority of the main event but felt intense pressure in the form of young Noah LaPoint.

The pair ran nose to tail for numerous laps and as the race played out Miller began to fight a tight condition, pushing up the track and giving LaPoint the opening he needed. With the checkered flag in sight Miller once again pushed off turn four and LaPoint dove to the bottom.

At the line it was LaPoint claiming the crowd-pleasing win over Howard Miller, Paige Miller, Kevin Jinkerson and Mike Miller.

The traveling Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour saw Tony Soper jump to the early lead but soon had Josh Young hot on his heels. With eight circuits complete, Young stormed to the top spot and held strong up front through several caution periods.

Jacob Tuttle ran second for much of the race and challenged Young towards the end on a pair of occasions. The driver of the No. 17J never faltered though crossed under the checkered for the win over Tuttle, Heath Holdsclaw, Kaden Ramos and Evan Gularte.

Placerville Speedway returns to action this coming Friday April 4th with opening night of the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour along with the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association. Tickets are available via www.placervillespeedway.com

Results

Placerville Speedway

Sluice Box Bonanza

March 28, 2026

Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars:

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[2]; 2. 56C-Carson Hammes[1]; 3. 25S-Seth Standley[7]; 4. 7H-Jake Haulot[4]; 5. 21-Shane Hopkins[5]; 6. 45-Jake Morgan[10]; 7. 1-Luke Hayes[9]; 8. 93-Landon Henry[3]; 9. 28K-Bryant Bell[15]; 10. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt[17]; 11. 29-Cole Croft[20]; 12. 15-Michael Sellers[19]; 13. 55D-Dawson Hammes[16]; 14. 24S-Izaak Sharp[12]; 15. 24K-Koa Crane[18]; 16. 25-Cody Johnson[14]; 17. 42X-Justyn Cox[6]; 18. 17J-Josh Young[8]; 19. 12J-John Clark[11]; 20. 00-Steel Powell[13]