Andy Forsberg Scores First Placerville Speedway Win of Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

Returning to action on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway, Andy Forsberg continued a strong start to the 2026 season as he picked up his 78th career win at the track which marked the team’s fourth tally of the year.

“We were able to get timed in a little better on Saturday night, which was a big step in the right direction for us and that set our night up,” Andy Forsberg said.

Timing in third fastest on Saturday night aboard the Pacific Highway Rentals/Wilkie Masonry/Western Traffic Supply backed No.92, Forsberg picked up a fourth-place finish in his heat race.

With his qualifying time mixed with his heat race transfer, the Auburn, CA driver was in the redraw where the two pill put him on the front row of the 25-lap feature event.

When the Ed Entz green flag dropped, Forsberg stood on the loud pedal and jumped out to the lead as he went to work on the top side of the Placerville Speedway surface.

Despite a copious amount of cautions plaguing the feature event, Forsberg was crisp on every restart and kept the field at bay as he stayed in command of the feature event.

Leading from flag to flag, Forsberg raced to his fourth win of the season, and his 78th career win at the track he has called home for the bulk of his career.

“It was a bit of a mess of a feature at times, but we had a great car and we were able to nail each restart and stay our front,” Forsberg said. “I was happy with our qualifying speed because with this week being an SCCT race, we will need to be on our game.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Pacific Highway Rentals, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races- 8, Wins-4, Top 5’s-6, Top 10’s-8

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team will be back at Placerville Speedway on Saturday night for the SCCT opener.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.