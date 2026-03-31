High Limit Racing Returns to Iowa in June: Win a VIP race experience and up to $1,000 cash from the Iowa Lottery!

From High Limit Racing

As official race sponsors for both the IOWA LOTTERY DUEL AT DAVENPORT race in Davenport on June 1 and the IOWA LOTTERY SHELBY COUNTY SHOWDOWN race in Harlan on June 11, Iowa Lottery is giving you a chance to choose your track! VIP Suite experiences at both races include $1,000 CASH, pit passes, driver meet and greets and more!

Here’s what you need to know to enter:

Purchase Diamond Dollars scratch tickets at ANY Iowa Lottery retailer for a chance at up to $100,000 instantly.

Not a winning scratch ticket? Race on over to the Iowa Lottery VIP Club™ and enter those nonwinning tickets!

Not an IA Lottery VIP Club member yet? Signing up is FREE and comes with a monthly free play! Register here to get started.

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For more details on this prize package, visit the Prize Zone page at ialottery.com today!