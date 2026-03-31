WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE SET FOR 61st SEASON

By Mike Swanger

Wayne County Speedway’s opening night is set for Saturday night, April 4th with a season long schedule of activity through October. Opening night will have the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery 410 Sprints, the Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models, the Flynn’s Tire and Auto Modifieds, the Canton Glass House Super Stocks and the JoyRide Transport Sport Compacts as those classes will be racing for the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts ‘Race to the Championship’ points during the season.

The World of Outlaw Late Models will pull into ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ on Thursday, May 28, bringing in some of the best drivers in the country to the 3/8 mile dirt oval. The Modifieds will also be on the racing card that night.

The Summer Nationals Hell Tour Finale will roll into WCS on Sunday, July 12 for the Don & Hans Gross Memorial as the Modifieds, Super Stocks and Sport Compacts will be in action also

The All Star Circuit of Champions will be at Wayne County Speedway four times this season with Sunday, May 24 the first for the Rick Susong Memorial along with the Modifieds, Super Stocks and the Sport Compacts. The annual Speedweek race will be Monday, June 15 for the Duffy Smith Memorial as the Mod Lites will add to the action. The All Stars will return for a two day show on Labor Day weekend with the Bob Chaney Memorial on Saturday and the Pete Jacobs Memorial on Sunday. The Modifieds and the Super Stocks participate both nights while the Sport Compacts will race on Saturday.

The Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association (OVSCA) will return to WCS four times this season with dates of April 18, July 25th for Christmas in July, August 22 and for the final night of the Ohio Dirt Blowout on September 26.

The Danny Gardner Memorial for the Super Stocks will happen on August 15th.

A change for the Mini Stocks this season as they will go by the Sport Compacts and they will run for SCDRA (Sport Compact Dirt Racing Association) points if they desire.

Kid’s Night will be on Saturday, August 8th

Saturday, June 6th and July 18th will see a pair of Thrill shows take over Wayne County Speedway along with a Monster Truck Show on August 1st. There will be no regular racing on those nights. A NTPA Tractor Pull will take place on Saturday, October 3rd.

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