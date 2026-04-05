HEAVY RAINS WASH OUT WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY’S SCHEDULED OPENER

By Mike Swanger

Heavy rain and storms that started on Wednesday and continued on and off through Friday night and Saturday morning that totaled between 5 to 8 inches of rain in the Wayne County area, drenched the grounds of Orrville’s Historic Oval, plus more storms predicted for Saturday afternoon, forced track owner Jason Flory to cancel the scheduled 2026 season opener. Wayne County Speedway sets it’s sights on opening next Saturday, April 11 with the Ohio Thunder IMCA Racesaver 305 Sprint Series headlining the night. It will be the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts ‘Race to the Championship’ points opener for the Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models, the Flynn’s Tire & Auto Modifieds, the Canton Glass House Super Stocks and the JoyRide Transport Sport Compacts. Gates will open at 3 p.m, Hot Laps/Qualifying at 6 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.

Watch and tune in Sunday nights at 7 p.m. for Turn2Talk with Ryan Pearson and Jason Flory as they chat about the latest WCS news plus special guests each week. It is available on the tracks Facebook, YouTube and on Apple Podcasts, Podcast Addict, Spotify, Podcast Index and Cast Box.