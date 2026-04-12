Cap Henry edges Lucius for Attica All Star win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – In most sports, it can come down to who makes a mistake first to determine a winner. That was the case Saturday, April 11 as Attica Raceway Park kicked off the 2026 season with the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Valvoline Oil for the Core and Main Spring Nationals presented by Advanced Drainage Systems, Construction Equipment and Supply, Erie Black Top, Smith Paving.

Bryce Lucius looked headed to the win, but a bobble dealing with lapped traffic with just four laps to go on a narrow track opened the door for defending and four time track champion Cap Henry to slip by. Lucius wasn’t done, as he made it extremely interesting coming to the checkers, as Henry held on for a .071 second win over Lucius, Tim Shaffer, 10th starter Tyler Courtney and Zeth Sabo.

It was the 144th appearance of the All Stars at Attica as the series kicked off its 2026 racing campaign as well.

It marked Henry’s 13th career All Star win and his 29th career 410 Attica victory, placing him third on the track’s all-time win list in the division. Henry has also won the last five straight All Star features.

“We got lucky. Our car wasn’t that good all night but Zack (Myers) and the guys worked hard all night to get this thing better and put us in a position to capitalize. Bryce just made one mistake,” said Henry beside his Jeff Ward Demolition, Premier Planning Services, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Power Cool Manufacturing, Dyer’s Top Rods, Griff’s Engines backed #33W.

Lucius, who led laps 1-25, was understandably heart-broken.

“I gave it away in lapped traffic. I made one mistake and I will learn from it,” said Lucius beside his STP Motorsports, Kistler Engines, Smith Titanium, Maxim Chassis, Lucius Trucking, Truck Worx of Ohio backed #32.

In nearly an identical situation in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature, Kasey Ziebold lead the first 11 laps but slipped up trying to get around a lapped car and Brenden Torok capitalized and drove to his first career Attica and dirt track sprint car win over Ziebold, defending track champion Seth Schneider, John Ivy and Bryan Sebetto.

“We’ve been working on this for so long. I can’t give a big enough thanks to everyone…my mom my dad my fiancée Tori and all my buddies. It’s a family deal…it’s me and my dad out in the garage every night. To finally get it….we’ve gotten second so many times,” said Torok beside his Modern Poured Walls, Beane Realtors, Greber Race Components, Dynatech, 5K Roofing, Milton Trucking, KMU Trucking, Grafton VFW Post 3341, Lorenzo’s Pizza, Schaefer’s Oil by Dennis Morlock, backed #2.

Attica Raceway Park will kick off the season for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints on Friday, April 17 along with the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz AFCS 305 sprints and the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models.

Located in Attica, Ohio, Attica Raceway Park has been a cornerstone of dirt track racing since 1988 earning a reputation for competitive racing, dedicated fans, and a welcoming racing community. Fans are encouraged to follow Attica Raceway Park at www.atticaracewaypark.com and on social media on X (formerly Twitter) @atticaracewyprk or Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About Core & Main – hdswaterworks.com

Core & Main is the Nation’s largest distributor of Waterworks products. Core & Main distributes a complete line of water, sewer, fire protection, and storm drain products to serve the needs of both contractors and municipalities in all aspects of public works and private construction industries. These products are integral to building, repairing and maintaining water systems and serve as part of the basic municipal infrastructure required to support population and economic growth, and residential and commercial construction. The nearest Core & Main locations are in Ashland and Amherst! Find out more at hdswaterworks.com

About Advanced Drainage Systems (www.ads-pipe.com)

Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) of Hilliard, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related products, providing a comprehensive supply of water management products and superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. ADS’ innovative pipes, fittings, basins and other products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. ADS operates over 30 distribution centers.

About Construction Equipment & Supply (http://ces-co.net/)

Construction Equipment & Supply, located in Sandusky and Fremont, was formed in 1996 by Scott Wagner. Today, Construction Equipment & Supply has the largest construction rental fleet in the area, with aerial equipment ranging from 19 feet to 150 feet working height and any other type of equipment used by contractors. If you are a contractor, Construction Equipment and Supply has what you need for supplies and rental equipment. Their technical and sales staff are all experts with years of experience in the construction industry. Construction Equipment and Supply has four full time mechanics to keep their rental fleet in good repair and provide service work for customer equipment. They also have daily deliveries to most of the service area. Please stop in, or call (419) 625-7192.

About Erie Blacktop – https://www.erieblacktop.com

Erie Blacktop is located just outside of Sandusky, Ohio and is part of the Erie Group of companies. Erie Blacktop offers paving services while the Erie Group also offers trailer manufacturing through Pegasus Trailers. Founded in 1968, Erie Blacktop offers construction services for parking lots, tennis courts, running tracks, highways, roads, municipal buildings and runways.

About Smith Paving – www.spenorwalk.com

Established in 1978, Smith Paving and Excavating in Norwalk, Ohio is a specialty contractor with emphasis on miscellaneous concrete work. Their expertise over the years includes concrete streets, curb and gutter, drives and sidewalk. Smith Paving is diverse enough to handle slipping concrete barrier walls and white topping overlay to stamped concrete drives, walks and stamped barrier wall.

Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, April 11, 2026

410 Sprints – All Star Circuit of Champions

A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]; 3. 01-Tim Shaffer[1]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[10]; 5. 29S-Zeth Sabo[4]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[5]; 7. 11N-Darin Naida[6]; 8. 49X-Cale Thomas[9]; 9. 22-Brandon Spithaler[11]; 10. 16-Gauge Garcia[12]; 11. 101-Kalib Henry[14]; 12. 14-Zane DeVault[7]; 13. 5-Brenham Crouch[18]; 14. 25R-Jordan Ryan[15]; 15. 3-DJ Foos[13]; 16. 29-Logan McCandless[25]; 17. 88J-Joey Amantea[17]; 18. 3J-Trey Jacobs[21]; 19. 44-Aiden Price[23]; 20. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]; 21. 38-Leyton Wagner[16]; 22. 19-TJ Michael[22]; 23. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr[26]; 24. 35-Stuart Brubaker[20]; 25. 09-Craig Mintz[19]; 26. 7M-Brandon Moore[24]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 3. 44-Aiden Price[3]; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[4]; 5. X-Mike Keegan[8]; 6. 29-Logan McCandless[1]; 7. 22M-Dan McCarron[12]; 8. 5T-Travis Philo[9]; 9. 15C-Chris Andrews[7]; 10. 5B-Kody Brewer[11]; 11. 5E-Bobby Elliott[10]; 12. 47-Todd King[14]; 13. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr[6]; 14. 20B-Cody Bova[16]; 15. 97H-Zach Hampton[13]; 16. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[15]; 17. 75-Jerry Dahms[17]; 18. (DNS) 70-Henry Malcuit; 19. (DNS) 2X-Gage Etgen; 20. (DNS) 7*-Tyler Street

Dash 1 (6 Laps): 1. 01-Tim Shaffer[2]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[1]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 4. 29S-Zeth Sabo[3]; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[6]; 6. 11N-Darin Naida[7]; 7. 14-Zane DeVault[5]; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Zane DeVault[2]; 2. 49X-Cale Thomas[6]; 3. 3-DJ Foos[1]; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]; 5. 5-Brenham Crouch[7]; 6. 29-Logan McCandless[3]; 7. 5T-Travis Philo[9]; 8. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5]; 9. 47-Todd King[8]; 10. 70-Henry Malcuit[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11N-Darin Naida[2]; 2. 29S-Zeth Sabo[4]; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[1]; 4. 16-Gauge Garcia[3]; 5. 88J-Joey Amantea[6]; 6. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr[10]; 7. 15C-Chris Andrews[7]; 8. 5B-Kody Brewer[8]; 9. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[9]; 10. (DNS) 7*-Tyler Street

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[1]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 5. 09-Craig Mintz[7]; 6. 19-TJ Michael[5]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[8]; 8. 97H-Zach Hampton[10]; 9. 5E-Bobby Elliott[6]; 10. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Tim Shaffer[3]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 3. 22-Brandon Spithaler[2]; 4. 38-Leyton Wagner[1]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]; 6. 44-Aiden Price[6]; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]; 8. 22M-Dan McCarron[8]; 9. 20B-Cody Bova[9]; 10. 2X-Gage Etgen[10]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 15.943[7]; 2. 29S-Zeth Sabo, 16.101[9]; 3. 29-Logan McCandless, 16.156[5]; 4. 16-Gauge Garcia, 16.333[11]; 5. 14-Zane DeVault, 16.387[3]; 6. 11N-Darin Naida, 16.418[6]; 7. 3-DJ Foos, 16.436[17]; 8. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 16.480[12]; 9. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 16.499[10]; 10. 7*-Tyler Street, 16.524[15]; 11. 49X-Cale Thomas, 16.681[16]; 12. 88J-Joey Amantea, 16.715[20]; 13. 5-Brenham Crouch, 16.792[13]; 14. 15C-Chris Andrews, 16.840[2]; 15. 47-Todd King, 16.880[4]; 16. 5B-Kody Brewer, 16.929[18]; 17. 5T-Travis Philo, 17.071[14]; 18. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 17.692[1]; 19. 70-Henry Malcuit[8]; 20. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr[19]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 32-Bryce Lucius, 16.414[19]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry, 16.570[3]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.571[17]; 4. 01-Tim Shaffer, 16.618[5]; 5. 1-Nate Dussel, 16.797[20]; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 16.874[7]; 7. 101-Kalib Henry, 17.010[8]; 8. 38-Leyton Wagner, 17.011[1]; 9. 19-TJ Michael, 17.028[11]; 10. 7M-Brandon Moore, 17.052[6]; 11. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 17.078[14]; 12. 44-Aiden Price, 17.091[13]; 13. 09-Craig Mintz, 17.121[9]; 14. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 17.150[12]; 15. X-Mike Keegan, 17.324[15]; 16. 22M-Dan McCarron, 17.580[10]; 17. 75-Jerry Dahms, 17.676[16]; 18. 20B-Cody Bova, 17.808[2]; 19. 97H-Zach Hampton, 17.926[4]; 20. 2X-Gage Etgen, 18.309[18]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[7]; 4. 49I-John Ivy[2]; 5. 8-Bryan Sebetto[6]; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver[14]; 7. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[13]; 8. 6-Dustin Dinan[10]; 9. 26M-Jamie Miller[9]; 10. 19R-Steve Rando[5]; 11. 13S-Drew Siferd[20]; 12. 13M-Kael Mowrer[4]; 13. 26-Lee Sommers[12]; 14. 36J-JJ Henes[19]; 15. 39M-Madden Merrill[17]; 16. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]; 17. 63-Randy Ruble[21]; 18. 39T-Trevor St Clair[16]; 19. 21RB-Cody Broushton[22]; 20. 28-Shawn Valenti[15]; 21. 67B-Dillan Baldwin[18]; 22. 55-Brice Sleek[11]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 39M-Madden Merrill[3]; 2. 67B-Dillan Baldwin[6]; 3. 36J-JJ Henes[12]; 4. 13S-Drew Siferd[1]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[2]; 6. 21RB-Cody Broughton[7]; 7. 1S-James Saam[10]; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez[4]; 9. 24-Andrea Weaver[14]; 10. 4M-Blayne Keckler[5]; 11. 319-Steve Watts[13]; 12. (DNS) 18SR-Brian Razum; 13. (DNS) 8K-Zach Kramer; 14. (DNS) 0-Bradley Bateson

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26M-Jamie Miller[5]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]; 3. 55-Brice Sleek[6]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[7]; 5. 13S-Drew Siferd[3]; 6. 4M-Blayne Keckler[2]; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer[8]; 8. 319-Steve Watts[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 49I-John Ivy[1]; 2. 8-Bryan Sebetto[3]; 3. 2-Brenden Torok[4]; 4. 13M-Kael Mowrer[2]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[5]; 6. 67B-Dillan Baldwin[6]; 7. 1S-James Saam[7]; 8. 24-Andrea Weaver[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 19R-Steve Rando[1]; 2. 3M-Logan Mongeau[3]; 3. 26-Lee Sommers[4]; 4. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]; 5. 39M-Madden Merrill[5]; 6. 21RB-Cody Broushton[7]; 7. (DNS) 0-Bradley Bateson

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[3]; 4. 39T-Trevor St Clair[1]; 5. 2T-Tony Alvarez[5]; 6. 18SR-Brian Razum[7]; 7. (DNS) 36J-JJ Henes

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 319-Steve Watts, 17.150[5]; 2. 13S-Drew Siferd, 17.207[6]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 17.305[8]; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 17.314[2]; 5. 26M-Jamie Miller, 17.394[1]; 6. 55-Brice Sleek, 17.448[7]; 7. 1W-Paul Weaver, 17.580[4]; 8. 8K-Zach Kramer, 17.851[3]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 2-Brenden Torok, 16.719[2]; 2. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 16.870[1]; 3. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 16.895[6]; 4. 49I-John Ivy, 16.905[4]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble, 17.144[3]; 6. 67B-Dillan Baldwin, 17.679[8]; 7. 1S-James Saam, 17.768[5]; 8. 24-Andrea Weaver, 18.891[7]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 26-Lee Sommers, 17.102[4]; 2. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 17.203[6]; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti, 17.416[3]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando, 17.429[7]; 5. 39M-Madden Merrill, 17.477[2]; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson, 17.709[5]; 7. 21RB-Cody Broushton, 18.368[1]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Seth Schneider, 16.601[4]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 17.137[5]; 3. 6-Dustin Dinan, 17.138[3]; 4. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 17.199[2]; 5. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 18.314[7]; 6. 36J-JJ Henes, 26.921[1]; 7. 18SR-Brian Razum, 59.999[6]