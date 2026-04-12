DOBIE OUTDUELS HOWARD FOR USCS NORTH vs. SOUTH SHOOTOUT AT I-75

By Roby Helm

SWEETWATER, TN – April 11, 2026 – Devon Dobie of Wapakoneta, OH traded the lead twice with the defending Hoosier Racing Tire United Sprint Car Series Presented By XC Gear National Champion Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS to win Night 2 of the North vs. South Shootout at I-75 Raceway on Saturday night. The event was co-sanctioned by United Sprint Car Series and the Great Lakes Sprint Car Series.

Dobie led the first five laps of the 30-lap feature race, but Howard grabbed the lead on a lap six restart. Dobie was able to wrestle the lead back from Howard in lapped traffic on lap 18 to lead back the rest of the way. Chase Dunham of Leipsic, OH finished second and Howard, who was the Friday night winner, took the third spot.

Ryan Turner of Dunnville, ON CAN started tenth and finished fourth to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. Jac Nickles of Harrod, OH was fifth, and sixth went to Van Gurley Jr. of Valparaiso, IN.

Two-time USCS National Champion Morgan (Turpen} Havener of Piperton, TN drove to a seventh-place finish and Ryan Coniam of Burlington, ON CAN took the eighth spot. Ryan Ruhl of Coldwater, MI was ninth and USCS 2025 Southern Thunder Tour Rookie of the Year Coen McDaniel of Gaffney, SC rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Dobie won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the 30-lap Feature Race. The three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Dobie in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Howard in the XC Gear Second Heat, and Dunham in the Butlerbuilt Third Heat.

Dobie took the lead at the start of the 30-lap Feature Race followed by Howard, Havener, Dunham and Nickles. The first of three caution flags came out on lap two when Kobie Allison of Lima, OH stalled on the backstretch. Just after the restart, the caution flag was unfurled once again when Hayden Wise of Huntersville, NC stalled on the front straightaway.

Once the field got back to green flag action, Dunham passed Havener for the third spot on lap four, before the field was slowed by caution on lap six when Skyler Evans of Scotland, ON CAN spun on the top of third and fourth turns. Howard made a move on Dobie when the field went back to green, taking the lead. Also on the restart, Turner passed Nickles for the fifth spot, and moved up to fourth, passing Havener on lap 11.

Dobie was able to reclaim the point by passing Howard for the lead on lap 18, and Dunham passed Howard for second on lap 20. Nickles moved back up to the top five when he passed Havener for fifth on lap 22. Dobie led the final 13 laps of the race and took a 1.260 second margin of victory under the checkered flag in a race that took 19 minutes and 43.852 seconds to complete.

The next two races for Hoosier Racing Tire United Sprint Car Series Presented By XC Gear 30th Anniversary Outlaw Thunder Tour will be on Friday night, April 24 at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, NC and Saturday night, April 25 at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are XC Gear, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY XC GEAR OUTLAW THUNDER TOUR EVENT AT I-75 RACEWAY IN SWEETWATER, TN ON 4/11/26:

FEATURE RACE – 30 Laps: 1. 23 Devon Dobie, Wapakoneta, OH (1); 2. 66 Chase Dunham, Leipsic, OH (5); 3. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (2); 4. 15 Ryan Turner, Dunnville, ON CAN (10); 5. 31 Jac Nickles, Harrod, OH (4); 6. 13 Van Gurley Jr., Valparaiso, IN (11); 7. 10m Morgan Turpen-Havener, Gallatin, TN (3); 8. 6 Ryan Coniam, Burlington, ON CAN (6); 9. 16 Ryan Ruhl, Coldwater, MI (8); 10. 48 Coen McDaniel, Gaffney, SC (13); 11. 71h Max Stambaugh, Lima, OH (12); 12. 20i Kelsey Ivy, Fremont, OH (7); 13. 9 Tyler Blankenship, Bakersfield, CA (18); 14. 24 Kobe Allison, Lima, OH (14); 15. 23m Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (15); 16. 87xs Skyler Evans, Scotland, ON CAN (17); 17. 22 Aaron Shaffer, Tekonsha, MI (23); 18. 12 Corbin Gurley, Hebron, IN (22); 19. 00 P.J. Reutimann, Zephyrhills, FL (19); 20. 19w Jackson Wellman, Belmont, NC (21); 21. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (20); 22. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (16); 23. 94 Hayden Wise, Huntersville, NC (9); 24. 11h Caleb Harmon, Elida, OH DNS.

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Dobie; 2. Howard; 3. Turpen-Havener; 4. Nickles; 5. Dunham; 6. Coniam.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Dobie; 2. Turpen-Havener; 3. Nickles; 4. Stambaugh; 5. McDaniel; 6. Reutimann; 7. Wellman; 8. Harmon.

BUTLERBUILT HEAT 2: 1. Howard; 2. Coniam; 3. V. Gurley; 4. Allison; 5. Moss; 6. Willingham; 7. Evans; 8. C. Gurley.

XC GEAR HEAT 3: 1. Dunham; 2. Ivy; 3. Ruhl; 4. Wise; 5. Turner; 6. Gray; 7. Blankenship; 8. Shaffer.